ELLISTOWN - East Union evened their 2A softball playoff series with East Webster with a 10-7 win on Friday after dropping game one 5-4.
East Union started the scoring in the bottom of the second with a bunt by Addison Clayton to drive a run in from third. Addison Russell followed up with a single to get another run across the plate.
In the top of the third, East Webster answered with a triple from Peyton Flora to drive runs in from second and third to tie it up. Emma Jennings followed it up with a home run over the left field wall to give the Lady Wolverines the 4-0 lead. East Union rallied back in the bottom of the inning with a single that got past first base to drive the go-ahead runs in from second and third, 6-4.
The Lady Wolverines tied it up in the top of the fourth with a triple and a sac-fly, 6-6.
Josie Bell dispatched the side quickly in the top of the fifth. The Lady Urchins added three runs in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead, 9-6.
East Webster attempted to rally back in the sixth and seventh but were only able to add one run. East Union scored one more run in the bottom of the sixth and held on to take the 10-7 win.
The Lady Urchins used three pitchers in the contest. Lucy Cochran took the mount to start facing 11 batters throwing 42 pitches with 27 strikes. Josie Bell faced 10 throwing 30 with 24 strikes. Madison Robbins closed it out for East Union facing 14 batters with 45 pitches thrown and 30 strikes. Combined, the three allowed 7 runs on 11 hits with 2 walks, 4 strikeouts, and one homerun.
Mia Hutcheson had three at-bats with two doubles and a walk, crossing the plate three times. Addison Russell added 2 hits on 4 at-bats to drive in 3 runs.
Overall, the Lady Urchins had 33 at-bats for 15 hits resulting in 10 runs including 6 RBIs, 3 walks, and 1 strikeout.
East Union has met East Webster in the play-offs three years in a row. After splitting the series, Coach Josh Blythe is proud of the girls and how hard they fought, “This was a great team effort. It feels good getting the win at home. We must win down there on Monday. Nothing is guaranteed. It will be a dog fight.”
The series returned to East Webster Monday night for game three.
East Webster 5, East Union 4 (Game 1)
East Union appeared to be well on their way to the game one win in the series opener at East Webster, but the wheels fell off in the final inning as the Lady Wolverines rallied in the bottom of the seventh for four runs to win 5-4.
Lucy Cochran and Madi Robbins combined for a no-hitter against East Webster, but free passes and a couple of errors led to their downfall.
Lucy Cochran had a home run and two RBIs to lead the Lady Urchins at the plate while Lily Kate Johnson doubled.
Katie and Caroline Sherwood had the other RBIs for East Union.
