CUMBERLAND - East Union evened their series in the 2A North Half softball series with East Webster with a 6-1 win on Saturday. East Webster had won game one of Friday by a score of 6-4.
A trio of Lady Urchins had a strong outing on Saturday as Lucy Cochran had a great performance on the mound while Mia Hutcheson and Jorja Roberson turned in a perfect day at the plate.
Cochran went the full seven innings, allowed one run on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts. She needed only 76 pitches for her day and 56 went for strikes against the 28 batter she faced.
Hutcheson led East Union at the plate, going 4 for 4 with two runs scored. Roberson went 3 for 3 with a RBI, double and two runs scored.
Katie Sherwood was 2 for 4 with a RBI and Lily Kate Johnson went 2 for 3 with a RBI.
East Union jumped out in the lead in their first at-bat for a 2-0 lead. Roberson doubled to score Cochran for the game's first run and Sherwood followed that up with her RBI single to score Roberson.
Roberson scored the next run for the Lady Urchins in the top of the fifth as she singled and later scored on a passed ball.
Addison Clayton contributed to the score with her RBI single in the sixth and Adison Russell's RBI ground out plated another run for a 5-1 lead.
Johnson added an insurance run for East Union in the seventh as she doubled to score Hutcheson for the 6-1 final verdict.
East Webster 6, East Union 4 (Game 1)
Emma McKee came through with a huge two-out double that drove in three runs to help East Webster take a 6-4 win over East Union on Friday.
McKee's hit broke open a 2-1 East Webster lead and turned it into a healthy 5-1 advantage during the top of the fifth inning. The Lady Wolverines had loaded the bases off an error, single and another Lady Urchin error to set up McKee's smash to left.
East Union retaliated with a couple of runs in the bottom of the frame as Katie Sherwood stroked a shot over the fence in left for a two-run homer to cut the lead to 5-3.
However, East Webster added an insurance run in the top of the seventh off Hallie Beth Reed's RBI single, while Sherwood came through again for the Lady Urchins in the final at-bat with an RBI single of her own for the 6-4 final.
East Webster got on the scoreboard first as they scored two runs in the top of the third off Nashlynn Vickers' steal of home and Katelee Box's RBI single.
The Lady Urchins countered in the bottom half of the inning as Sherwood's RBI single scored the first East Union run. Sherwood drove in all four East Union runs for the game as she went 3 for 4.
"We were really bad defensively and I thought they (East Webster) were really good, I thought they made two plays where they really took a hit away from us, so you got to tip your hat to that, they made the plays and we didn't make the plays," East Union coach Josh Blythe said.