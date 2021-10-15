ELLISTOWN - East Union squared off against the reigning 2A volleyball champions from Walnut and lost a hotly-contested match by a 3-1 final. The Lady Urchins won the opening set but Walnut showed their mettle and came back to take the win.
East Union fell by scores of 25-22, 13-25, 20-25, 20-25.
"Man, that was fun," East Union coach Josh Blythe said. "You take away the second set tonight where we really just got bad and it was a barn-burner.
"You got two teams running the same system both offensively and defensively and it just came down to making plays. I thought we played as good as we could have played, but you've got to tip your hat to Walnut, they're the defending 2A state champions. We took them to the wire and they just kept getting balls up, they kept playing really good defense."
Jorja Roberson was all over the floor in the opening set win as she picked up three kills, two aces and a block to lead the charge for the Lady Urchins.
Peyton Wildman, Rachel Gentry and Jenni Bullard had kills in the set while Olivia Elder chipped in an ace.
East Union and Walnut were battling back-and-forth in the second set as they were tied 12-12 midway, but the Lady Wildcats finished strong on a 13-1 run for the 25-13 winner.
Dilanie Lafoy triggered the Walnut surge as she served them from a 13-12 lead to a 21-12 advantage while picking up a couple of aces along the way.
East Union led late in the third set at 17-16, but Walnut amped up the offense and closed on a 9-3 run to win 25-20.
East Union two kills from Wildman, Roberson and Carrie Wilkinson.
Walnut broke a 13-all tie in the fourth and final set to finish on a 12-7 flurry for the set and match winner of 25-20 and end the Lady Urchins' season.
Blythe pointed to his seniors that led his team which included Roberson, Wildman, Gentry and Wilkinson.
"They played our hearts out, I mean, what else do you want as a coach," Blythe said. "I'm gonna go home knowing those kids their guts out and left it all out there. We've won 36 games in three years and I'm proud of them. I'm excited about the future and county volleyball.
"Walnut is the defending state champions for a reason and Coach Hopper does a good job. I know we are going to lose a lot, we've got a lot of holes to fill, but we've got to lot to build on."