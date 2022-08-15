Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
After dropping the first two contests of the season, the East Union Lady Urchins picked up a hard fought 3-1 win (25-23, 25-27, 25-15, 25-9) on the road against in county rival West Union Lady Eagles Thursday night.
In the first set, West Union took the lead 3-0, but after a six point run East Union took the lead 6-3 and went on to win the set 25-23.
The score of the second set went back and forth. Eventually West Union took the lead and kept it, winning the set 27-25 to tie the game.
The Lady Urchins dominated the third and fourth sets winning 25-15 and 25-9 to take the game.
“The first two sets were very ugly. We have a new group of girls who are learning to work together, but we are making progress,” Coach Blythe said. “Our main goal for this season is to play one clean game. Start to finish. Win or lose.”
“Our go to player of the game had to be Eliza Whitenton,” Coach Blythe speaking of the sophomore. “She plays all rotations and does really well at all of them. We really need her to get 40 kills a game.”
Whitenton led the Urchins with nine kills and three tips for the night.
“I worked extra hard during summer practice to get better,” Whitenton said. “I feel pretty confident about this season. This game will help boost our morale and give us more confidence.”
West Union also had stand out players and Coach Jamie Hayles pointed out a couple that had a good night.
“Defensively I felt like our libero, Kelsey Coffey, stood out. She received and passed the ball really well and covered a lot of ground for us. Offensively, Zoey Wright led us in kills finishing with 9 for the night,” Coach Hayles said.
When asked what she hopes to accomplish this season, Coach Hayles stated, “Consistency. Starting out strong and being consistent throughout the rest of the game. Mistakes happen, it’s the inevitable, but how we handle those mistake is huge for us right now.”