NEW ALBANY- The East Union Lady Urchins picked up their biggest win of the season on Friday as they secured a huge 50-46 road victory over the New Albany Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Bulldogs began the game on a 6-1 run and looked to seize the momentum early, but East Union battled back to take a lead in the second quarter they never relinquished, all without a starter in Jorja Roberson.
New Albany used the post game early on with Maguire Miskelly to fuel the early 6-1 run. However, the Lady Urchins gained momentum of their own with some key turnovers and enough offense to close the gap as the opening quarter ended 10-8.
East Union grabbed their first lead of the game just as the second quarter began as Carrie Wilkinson knocked down a big three-pointer from the corner to go up 11-10.
The Lady Bulldogs took the lead back on a Madison McDonald layup, but Wilkinson answered back with a layup of her own to give her squad an advantage that was never overtaken for the rest of the night.
Wilkinson scored nine points in the second quarter, including six in a 7-0 run that swung every bit of momentum in the Lady Urchins favor as they took a 20-14 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Head coach Chase Brown spoke after the game on Wilkinson’s big night offensively.
“Carrie just came back last week, been out for about five or six games… she stepped up, knocked down some shots, and handled the ball, which she had to do with Jorja out. I’m really proud of her,” said Brown.
The third quarter proved to be a back-and-forth offensive affair with both teams combining to score 26 points in the frame after only scoring a combined 34 in the first half. However, East Union ended the quarter on a 6-3 run to extend the lead to 35-26 heading into the final eight minutes.
McDonald scored four points quickly in the fourth to try to cut down the gap for the Lady Bulldogs. Again, the Lady Urchins matched back each New Albany basket down the stretch to not let the lead drop.
A huge blow to the comeback effort came in the fourth for New Albany as McDonald fouled out midway through the fourth on a blocking foul down the sideline.
However, it did not take away the fight of coach Micha Washington’s squad as they put together a 6-0 run late to cut the deficit down to its lowest point at four points.
Yet, it came just too late as the Lady Urchins drained the final seconds off the clock to secure the massive four-point victory.
Wilkinson led the way for East Union with 18 points. Mia Hutcheson added 14 points while also providing great defense on the inside.
The Lady Bulldogs were led offensively by Hannah Finley with 14 points.
East Union heads back home to face Belmont on Tuesday while New Albany hosts Pontotoc on Tuesday as well.
New Albany 89, East Union 44 (B)
The Bulldogs began the game on a 13-2 run and never looked back as they put on a dominant showing in a 89-44 victory over the Urchins in the nightcap on Friday.
Chris Carter led the charge early for New Albany with 11 points in the opening quarter as a full-court trap forced East Union into many mistakes that allowed the Bulldogs to get out on the fast break.
The second quarter belonged to Mike Smith as he scored 14 points in the frame. Collin Stephens hit two three-pointers in the quarter for East Union, but the Bulldogs had too much offensive firepower as they took a 48-27 lead at halftime.
New Albany went right back on a 6-0 run to begin the third with all six points coming from Smith as the Bulldogs just kept building the lead over the Urchins.
Demarion Johnson hit four three-pointers in the second half to put the exclamation point on the game as New Albany showed out with the 45-point victory.
Smith led all scorers with 26 points while Johnson added 14 points, all in the second half.
East Union was paced by Tristan Baldwyn with 20 points, and Chase Johnson scored 11.