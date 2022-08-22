Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
The East Union Lady Urchins put up a good fight at home against Saltillo Thursday night, but the Lady Tigers took the match 3-0 in straight sets. Saltillo won the sets 24-16, 26-24, and 24-16.
The Lady Tigers started the first set in dominating fashion with the score of 14-7. East Union Coach Josh Blythe called time out to make adjustments. With the score 22-11, Emma Akins took the serve and closed the gap to 22-16. Saltillo held on to take the set 24-16.
East Union kept the second set close and looked as though they would take it. With the score 21-20, Saltillo Coach Lee Buse called time out. After making some changes, Saltillo took the second set 26-24.
The third set also started out as a back and forth. East Union kept the score within two for the first half of the set, but Saltillo expanded the lead to 17-10. East Union rallied again late in the set to close the gap 19-13, but were not able to get closer. Saltillo won the set 24-16 to take the game.
After the game, Coach Blythe said, “Saltillo’s middles were really good. They hurt us there all night like I knew they would from film. We didn’t get enough hands in the way.”
“We did do some things right. Emma Akins played her best game all season. She had 8 or 9 put aways with kills and tips included. Eliza Whitenton also had another good night with some nice kills,” Blythe added. Akins had two kills and 5 tips. Whitenton had 4 kills, 2 tips, 3 aces, and 1 block.
After the match, senior Akins commented, “I think this year is a rebuilding year. To say we lost because they are a 5A school would be an excuse, because even though we are still trying to figure out how to play together as a team, we have a lot more talent than other schools. We just have to learn how to use it. I look forward to a good season of growth.”
Other key players for East Union included Jennifer Bullard, Jessica Henderson, and Laura Cobb. Bullard had 4 kills and 3 aces. Henderson had 1 tip and 3 blocks. Cobb had 3 tips and 3 blocks.