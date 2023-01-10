MYRTLE - The East Union Lady Urchins repeated as junior high champions at Monday's finals with a 40-23 win over Ingomar.
East Union utilized a 15-4 scoring advantage during the third quarter to break open the game and seal the win in brown and gold.
The teams went to the intermission with the Lady Urchins up 18-12, but East Union went on a 13-0 before the Lady Falcons could muster any points of their own as the score ballooned to 31-12.
The Lady Urchins distributed the points around as five players scored during the third period.
East Union took the lead from the start and never trailed. The Lady Urchins ran out to a 10-2 lead midway into the first period, but the Lady Falcons clawed their back to cut the lead to three at the end of the quarter at 11-8.
Carys Ball hit for four points and Abby Miller added two during the Ingomar comeback.
East Union was led by the duo of Lily Kate Johnson and Marley Clayton in the opening half as Johnson scored eight points while Clayton hit for six.
Johnson of East Union was the game's leading scorer as she finished with 14 for the night.
Adison Russell was next with eight points while Clayton finished the contest with seven.
Ball led Ingomar with 10 points while Miller totaled seven.
Amber Elder is coach of the Lady Urchins.
