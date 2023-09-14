BLUE MOUNTAIN - The Lady Urchins of East Union finished second at the Hickory Flat Invitational meet that was held at the Blue Mountain Christian University course on September 9.
East Union had a total team score of 57 while Kossuth of 3A won the 1A-3A event with 22 points. Alcorn Central was third with 65 points.
The Lady Urchins had two runners break into the top 10 as Kenley Conwill placed seventh with her time of 23:46.87 and Sunshine Fulgham was eighth with a time of 24:00.97.
Maci Rae McLellen was the next Lady Urchin runner at 14th with her time of 24:23.90.
Two other East Union runners made the top 25 as Sara Sumrall was 23rd (25:50.64) and Briley Lesley was 24th (25:52.00).
Belle Williams finished 28th overall for East Union with a time of 26:50.48.
Ingomar also competed in the meet and their top two runners finished back-to-back as Daylen Grisham was 66th (31:38.94) and Issie Riddle was 67th (31:41.33).
Urchins place third in 1A-3A boys
East Union boys took third place in the boys competition with 78 points. Alcorn Central ran away with first with 26 points and host Hickory Flat was second with 64 points.
Ingomar also competed in the boys race and ran to a sixth place finish with 160 points.
Gabe Rakestraw led the Epic Urchins on the course with his 11th place finish in a time of 20:14.25. David Comans was right behind Rakestraw in 12th in a time of 20:30.25.
Two other Urchins cracked the top 20 as Johnny Jordan was 15th (20:48.37 and Chance McLellen was 16th (21:18.55).
Top runner for Ingomar was Nate Cable who was 17th with his time of 21:31.14.
Patterson of NA places 10th in 4A-7A
Aiden Patterson ran a strong race in a tough 4A-7A field and the New Albany runner finished 10th with a time of 18:50.39.
Angel Favela was the next Bulldog runner in 27th place with a time of 20:13.92.
New Albany placed seventh in the boys team competition with 193 points.
Corinth won the meet with 49 points while Lewisburg was second with 59.
Top runner for New Albany girls in the 4A-7A race was Arionna Yeager in 34th with her time of 25:51.25.
