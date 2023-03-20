East Union needed only five innings to get the shutout win over Pontotoc of Class 4A with their 10-0 blanking of the Lady Warriors on Friday.
East Union exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the second and established an 8-0 lead after a couple of innings of play.
East Union pounded out nine hits and were aided by four Pontotoc errors.
East Union pitcher Lucy Cochran dominated the Pontotoc lineup, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out 13. She threw 77 pitched with 56 hitting the strike zone.
East Union was led at the plate by Lily Kate Johnson as she went 2 for 3 with two RBI.
Marley Clayton also went 2 for 3 and scored two runs.
Other Lady Urchins with extra base hits were Katie Sherwood and Emma Boatner as they both collected doubles.
East Union 16, Southaven 3
East Union took advantage of eight walks, five hit batters and three Southaven errors to grab the 16-3 win on Saturday.
The Lady Urchins received so many free passes that they only totaled six hits for the contest.
Mia Hutcheson went 1 for 2 with two RBI while Emma Boatner and Josie Mae Bell were 1 for 1 with two RBI.
Bell went four innings and allowed three runs on five hits with one walk while striking out five. She threw 64 pitches with 41 going for strikes.
East Union 8, Biggersville 0
Madi Robbins threw 4.2 innings, allowed three hits, two walks and six strikeouts to pick up the win for the Lady Urchins on the mound. She threw 69 pitches and put 44 in the zone for strikes while facing 18 batters.
The Lady Urchins and Lady Lions were locked in a 1-0 contest led by East Union until the bottom of the fifth as the Lady Urchins hung up seven runs.
Ali Cooper began the Lady Urchin fifth with a bunt single and later scored on an error.
Lucy Cochran drove in the third run with a sac fly RBI that scored Addison Clayton.
Marley Clayton had a big blast as she tripled to right, driving in three runs to raise the score to 6-0.
Mia Hutcheson wrapped the contest in Brown and Gold with her inside the park 2-run homer that sent Clayton across the plate in front of her for the 8-0 win.
Clayton paced the Lady Urchins with her three RBI and Hutcheson was there close with two.
Leadoff batter Adison Russell went 2 for 2 with a double.
East Union is now 11-0 on the season.
