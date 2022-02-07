FALKNER - Falkner was in the driver’s seat late in the third quarter, but eventually ran out of gas.
The Lady Eagles saw an eight-point lead slip away as East Union swiped a 43-35 win in Friday night’s regular season finale.
Falkner built a 25-17 lead – its largest of the game – by the 3:44 mark of the third behind eight points from MaCari Chatman, who was dealing with foul trouble for most of the night.
From there, East Union pieced together a 9-0 run behind five points from Caroline Sherwood and buckets from Peyton Wildman and Josie Mae Bell to briefly take a one-point advantage. But Falkner’s Keshona Strickland connected on a baseline jumper with 35 seconds left to send the Lady Eagles into the fourth, up 27-26.
Foul trouble spelled issues for Falkner as the game went on.
With 7:38 left in the fourth, Chatman fouled out as East Union split a pair from the line to tie it. Then, the Lady Urchins broke a 29-29 tie with two Carrie Wilkinson free throws with 5:38 left as Brianna Pope picked up her fifth foul.
East Union kept the lead for good the rest of the way, but just as Falkner inched within one on a 3-point make from Morgan Cornelius, point guard Kyleigha Strickland became the third starter to foul out and the Lady Urchins’ free throws became their offense down the stretch.
East Union was 21 of 34 (61.7%) from the free-throw line. Bell scored all of her game-high 15 points in the second-half comeback as she was 9 of 14 from the stripe. Wildman added 10 for the Lady Urchins.
Keshona Strickland led the Lady Eagles with 11 points.