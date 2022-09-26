A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
East Union Lady Urchins (left) won first and the Urchins (right) took third in Saturday's Tupelo Invitational XC Meet.
TUPELO - East Union edged out a strong Walnut team to take first in the 1A-3A girls event at the Tupelo Invitational on Saturday.
East Union finished atop the leader board with 61 points, Walnut was second with 63 while Kossuth was third at 72 points and TCPS was fourth with 76.
The Lady Urchins took first on the strength of placing their top five runners in the top 31 racers.
Sunshine Fulgham led East Union with her seventh place finish in a time of 23:06.40.
Dakota Gentry was two spots back in ninth with her time of 23:55.90 while Maci Rae McLellen ran to a 13th place finish in 24:06.70.
Briley Lesley and Brianna Courtney finished back-to-back in 30th and 31st with times of 25:33.60 and 25:34.50. Sara Sumrall was not far behind the pair in 35th with a time of 26:15.30.
Other Gazette area runners that turned in the best times for their schools were Ella Little of West Union in 22nd (24:59.40) and Myrtle's Peyton Thompson was 29th (25:29.50).
Urchins and Eagles run to top four
East Union and West Union boys ran to third and fourth place finishes in the 1A-3A boys race as the Urchins totaled 120 points and the Eagles were right behind at 122.
TCPS won the event with 67 points and Kossuth was second at 102.
Myrtle boys crashed the top 10 in eighth place with 200 points.
Gabe Rakestraw paced the Urchin runners with his sixth place time of 18:48.30 and teammate John Evins was next in seventh place at 18:50.90.
Brodie Moore of West Union turned in the top time among the runners from Union County with his fourth place finish in 18:13.60.
Jonathan Douglas of West Union ran to a 15th place finish in 19:58.50.
Myrtle had two runners in the top 25 with Kaleb Thomas securing 21st in a time of 20:20.70 and Hunter Page came in 25th in his time of 20:44.20.
Other top 30 finishers among county runners were Johnny Jordan of East Union in 27th (20:51.40) and West Union's Adam Galloway in 29th (20:59.70).
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
