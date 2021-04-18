JACKSON - The Brown&Gold won gold again as the East Union Lady Urchins won yet another Class 1 Powerlifting Championship on Friday. The title is the fifth consecutive championship for Coach Scott Duley and the Lady Urchins.
East Union obliterated the opposition as 11 lifters combined for 69 points. McAdams was a very distant second with 23 points.
Every lifter for the Lady Urchins made the podium as they took home the medal count of eight gold, two silver and one bronze.
Sunshine Fulgham win the 97 class with 420 points with the top squat and bench results for the group. Her second place opponent had 365 points.
Bethany Hazel won the 105 class by 45 points with her final numbers of 555 compared to 510 for her second place competition. Hazel had the top lifts in squat (tie), bench and dead lift.
Senior Harleigh Wheelington won a tight competition in the 114 class as she edged her second place opponent by 10 points, with the count being 580 to 570. Wheelington took the top score in her group in the dead lift.
East Union had the top two medalists in the 123 class as Mary Herod won with 655 and Dakota Hines took silver with 595 points. Herod had the top squat while Hines tied for top bench in the class.
Carrie Wilkinson ran away with the 132 class as she had a point spread of 65 over her second place challenger, 660 to 595 pounds. Wilkinson won all three categories of squat, bench and dead lift to propel her to the huge win.
East Union had two lifters finish 1-2 in the 148 class as Maggie McVey won gold and Lucy Haynes grabbed silver. McVey's winning total was 710 which was a mere five points above Haynes' 705. McVey had the top bench while Haynes turned in the top lifts in squat and dead lift.
Laura Cobb won gold for the Lady Urchins in the 181 class by a margin of 815 to 740 over her second place opponent. Cobb had the top numbers in the squat and dead lift for her class.
The final gold medalist for the Lady Urchins was Emma Boatner in the 198 class. Boatner blew her competition away with her total of 920 to 685 for her second place challenger. Boatner decimated her class in the squat and dead lift, winning by 100 and 85 pounds.
Jorja Roberson was the other medalist for the Lady Urchins as she placed third in the 165 class. Roberson had a total of 715.