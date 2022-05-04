East Union moved forward in Class 2A fastpitch over the weekend as the Lady Urchins swept Calhoun City 2-0 by scores of 9-0 and 7-2.
Lucy Cochran dominated Calhoun City on the mound and at the plate in Friday's 9-0 win in game one.
Cochran threw a no-hitter and just missed a perfect game with one walk, one HBP plus an East Union error. She struck out 13 batters and had a pitch count of 98 pitches with 69 for strikes while facing 24 batters.
Cochran was a beast at the plate, going 3 for 4 and scoring three runs and was the lone Lady Urchin with multiple hits.
Mia Hutcheson has two RBIs while Josie Mae Bell and Adison Russell both doubled in the extra-base hit category.
East Union took an early 4-0 lead after an inning, then added a solo run in the second. They finished off their scoring with four in the sixth for the 9-0 final.
East Union 7, Calhoun City 2 (Game 2)
East Union wrapped the series in brown and gold on Saturday with their 7-2 road win over Calhoun City.
Jorja Roberson led the Lady Urchins at the plate with two hits and two RBIs, including a triple.
Katie Sherwood and Emma Boatner also had two hits for the Lady Urchins while Mia Hutcheson collected two RBIs. Boatner had a double in the extra-hit department.
Lucy Cochran and Josie Mae Bell combined on the eight hitter as Cochran struck out five and Bell registered three.
East Union had nine hits total for the evening.
The Lady Urchins move on in the 2A Softball playoffs later this week as they begin a series with Eupora.
Friday's game will be at East Union with a start time of 6:00 while Saturday the series shifts to Eupora with first pitch at noon. If necessary, game three would be on Monday at East Union at 6:00.