ELLISTOWN - East Union girls overcame a terrible start and ran away with a 62-21 verdict over Houlka. The Lady Urchins outscored the Lady Wildcats over the final three quarters 59-17 to secure the win.
"Had to take the starters out (first quarter) to kinda wake them up a bit, but we still haven't gotten into our groove yet," East Union coach Chase Brown said. "We play a game, then we're off a week and so we are still trying to find a groove.
It was our first home game and i think they were all a little nervous, but they finally found it. Still trying to find a combination of players that can play together and we are still down a starter with Carrie (Wilkinson) out. That hurts, senior leader and some other players are having to step up and play."
Jorja Roberson got the East Union offense rolling in the second quarter as she scored the first five points in the period and hit for nine total in the second.
"Jorja stepped up, she's pretty consistent," Brown said.
A quarter of players contributed heavily to the point production in the second half as Peyton Wildman, Katie Sherwood, Mia Hutcheson and Olivia Elder hit for numerous points. Brown was pleased that several players had an impact on the scoreboard for the Lady Urchins.
"I told them today that we want to try to get the first five in double figures and get some scoring going and for the most part, I think we did. We had some girls step up today - Olivia made some shots toward the end and we have just got to be more consistent. We have just got to play four quarters."
Roberson and Hutcheson paced the Lady Urchins with 11 points each. Wildman hit for 10 points and Sherwood bagged 9. Dakota Hines and Elder both scored seven points.
East Union improved to 6-2 with the win.
(B) Houlka 82, East Union 33
Houlka went on a 17-4 scoring advantage in the second quarter to put the issue to rest in the boys game as they won 82-33. The Wildcats broke open a 12-point advantage after a quarter and just kept adding to their scoreboard total.
Caleb Johnson scored 10 points and Ben Basil added 9 for the Urchins.