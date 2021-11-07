CLINTON - The East Union Lady Urchins finished second at Saturday's MHSAA 2A Cross Country Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton. The Lady Urchins had a team total of 73 points while Walnut won the team competition with 28.
Sunshine Fulgham led her team with a ninth place finish in 22:29.65 and Maci Rae McLellen was a couple of spots back in 11th with her time of 22:46.35.
Both runners made the 2A All-State team with their performances.
The Lady Urchins had a total of six runners place in the top 22 runners.
Other runners that had an impact on the success of the Lady Urchins were Kenley Conwill in 17th with a time of 23:06.29 and Dakota Gentry at 18th in her time of 23:18.33.
The next runners to lead East Union were Briley Lesley in 21st with a time of 23:43.51 and Brianna Courtney was 22nd in her time of 23:44.67.
Senior Rachel Gentry completed her cross country career for the Lady Urchins with a 34th place finish in 25:02.73 in the field of 83.
Truemper runs to third place finish
New Albany's Catherine Truemper had a successful day in an extremely tough 4A girls meet and medaled with her third place finish. Truemper ran the course in a time of 20:11.40 to earn All-State recognition.
Kate Gann of Itawamba AHS was the winner in 19:54.78 and Mooreville's Hannah Sanders was second in 20:02.29.
New Albany girls placed 15th overall in the 4A girls team competition with 395 points.
Evins medals for Urchins in 2A
John Evins ran a solid race for East Union and came in third with a time of 18:08.88. Evins was rewarded for his day with the third place medal.
The winner of the race was Walnut's Gabe McElwain who ran away from the competition with his time of 17:06.29. Second place went to John Thomas Frank of Eupora who edged out Evins with his time of 18:07.07.
Myrtle girls place third in 2A
Myrtle girls ran well in the 2A event as they came in third with 125 points. Walnut won with 28 and East Union was second with 73.
The Lady Hawks had all seven runners finish in the top 33 in a field of 83 runners.
Top finisher for the Lady Hawks was seventh grader Peyton Thompson with her 20th place run in a time of 23:37.21. Lexie Senn was the next Myrtle runner in order with her time of 23:54.83 to place 24th.
Senior Maggie Moody wrapped up her illustrious career with a 27th place finish in 24:04.23. Moody is a former state champion in 1A.
The next two runners for Myrtle were Micha Gray and Aubrey Henderson who finished 29th and 30th with their times of 24:26.87 and 24:38.35.
The final two runners for the Lady Hawks also finished back-to-back as Dream Carnell was 32nd with a time of 24:48.93 and Victoria Mejia was 33rd with her time of 24:54.58.
East Union, Myrtle place fourth and sixth in boys
East Union came very close to the runner-up spot in 2A State Cross Country Championships on Saturday as the Urchins were three points shy of Eupora and a mere point behind New Site. However, the chips just didn't fall in favor of the Urchins.
The Urchins placed fourth with 105 points while Eupora had 102 and New Site 104. Walnut won the boys competition with 30 points.
John Evins was the top runner with his third place finish. Gabe Rakestraw was the next Urchin up with his time of 18:41.20 to earn seventh place.
Both runners made the 2A All-State team with their top 14 finishes.
The Urchins had two other runners to place in the top 30 as Johnny Jordan was 23rd in his time of 20:15.06 and Chance McLellen was 30th with a time of 20:47.91.
Damian Jordan was the next East Union runner with his 49th placement in a time of 21:59.43.
The remaining Urchins were Seth Johnson (61st) and David Comans (64th).
Myrtle's Hunter Page missed making All-State by one spot as he came in 15th with his time of 19:33.99.
The Hawks had three more runners place in the top 40 with Westlee Ash placing 34th in his time of 20:54.24, Markese Spencer was 35th with a time of 21:08.38 and Brady Rakestraw was 37th in a time of 21:25.75.
Senior Will Greer put a wrap on his career with a 47th place finish in 21:53.33.
Boyd runs to top 15 finish
Dawson Boyd narrowly missed the All-State team as he placed 15th overall in 4A Boys State Championships with a time of 17:53.28.
New Albany placed 11th in the team competition with 324 points.