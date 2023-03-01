ELLISTOWN - East Union Lady Urchins kept their winning streak going by defeating Alcorn Central Lady Bears in six innings Tuesday night at home 10-0.
ELLISTOWN - East Union Lady Urchins kept their winning streak going by defeating Alcorn Central Lady Bears in six innings Tuesday night at home 10-0.
Offensively, junior Katie Sherwood and eighth grader Lily Kate Johnson provided the action. Sherwood had 4 at-bats and 4 hits producing a double, a triple and a home run. She touched 10 total bases and batted in 2 runners. Johnson had 4-at bats, 2 hits, one home run, and 3 runs batted in.
Lucy Cochran and Adison Russell were on point leading the defense to keep the Lady Bears scoreless. Cochran racked up 13 strikeouts and together she and Russell worked to allow just 3 hits, 2 walks, and 5 Lady Bears to make it on base. Cochran tossed 98 pitches with 69 of them being for strikes.
Cochran went 3 for 4 with two RBI while Russell had two hits and one RBI at the plate to contribute to the East Union offense.
East Union plated four runs in the bottom of the first to take the early lead. They added single runs in the second and third innings while scoring two runs in the fourth and sixth frames.
The Lady Urchins remain undefeated on the season, 5-0. East Union will be back in action Thursday night at North Pontotoc. Game time is 6:30.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 50 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN EAST ARKANSAS CRITTENDEN CROSS LEE PHILLIPS ST. FRANCIS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN BENTON CALHOUN CHICKASAW COAHOMA DESOTO ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MARSHALL MONROE PANOLA PONTOTOC PRENTISS QUITMAN TALLAHATCHIE TATE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO TUNICA UNION YALOBUSHA IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN WEST TENNESSEE CHESTER DECATUR FAYETTE HARDEMAN HARDIN HAYWOOD HENDERSON MADISON MCNAIRY SHELBY TIPTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BARTLETT, BATESVILLE, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BROWNSVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, CORINTH, COVINGTON, DECATURVILLE, FORREST CITY, FULTON, GERMANTOWN, HELENA, HENDERSON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, IUKA, JACKSON, LEXINGTON, MARIANNA, MARKS, MEMPHIS, MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, PARSONS, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SAVANNAH, SELMER, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA, TUPELO, WATER VALLEY, WEST HELENA, WEST MEMPHIS, AND WYNNE.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Prolonged heavy rain event that could produce 1 to 2 inches of rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday. An additional 2 to 4 inches is possible on Thursday night into Friday morning mainly for areas along and north of I-40. All of this combined with damp soils could cause flash flooding in the watch area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Currently in New Albany
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.