The Lady Urchins of East Union made full use of a 4-run fourth inning as it supplied them the margin of victory over the Nettleton Lady Tigers on Monday, March 22. East Union won by a final of 6-2.
Emily Coggin started off the fourth with a double and later scored on a passed ball. Jorja Roberson followed with a single, but later was out at second on a fielders choice by Maggie McVey.
McVey stole second and later scored on Carrie Wilkinson's RBI single. Emma Boatner followed with her RBI double that plated Wilkinson and advanced to third on the throw to the plate.
Harleigh Wheelington drove in the fourth run with her single to left to give East Union a 5-1 lead in the middle of the fourth.
Roberson scored the first Lady Urchin run in the top of the second with her solo home run. She also scored the final run of the game in the East Union fifth.
Josie Mae Bell went the distance on the mound for the Lady Urchins, allowing two runs on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
Roberson went 2 for 2 with a home run and a RBI. Boatner was 2 for 3 at the plate with two doubles and one RBI.
Mia Hutcheson had a 2 for 4 day offensively while Wilkinson had one hit and a RBI.
East Union 17, Nettleton 7
East Union defeated Nettleton at home on March 15 as Emily Coggin pitched and hit her way to the win.
Coggin had two home runs and four RBI at the plate and also threw 4.1 innings, allowing no runs on seven hits with no walks and five strikeouts.
Maggie McVey and Hope Robbins also homered for the Lady Urchins on the day as the team pounded out 12 hits while scoring 17 runs.
Multiple hit leaders included Coggin with her two hits (both HR) and four RBI, McVey had two hits (HR and triple) and three RBI while Robbins also had two hits (one HR) and three RBI.
Jorja Roberson had two hits and three walks while scoring a run.
East Union scored in every inning of the six inning affair except one and hung eight runs up in the second inning.