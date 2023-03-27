Lily Kate Johnson

East Union's Lily Kate Johnson had a huge game in the win over West Union, going 2 for 3 with a 2-run homer and RBI single.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

MYRTLE - The East Union Lady Urchins kept the hardware at Ellistown as the Lady Urchins won the Union County softball tournament by virtue of their 3-1 record over the weekend. 

