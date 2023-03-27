MYRTLE - The East Union Lady Urchins kept the hardware at Ellistown as the Lady Urchins won the Union County softball tournament by virtue of their 3-1 record over the weekend.
The Lady Urchins took wins over New Albany, West Union and Ingomar with their lone blemish coming at the hands of the Myrtle Lady Hawks.
"I tell you what I'm most proud about is that we were able to throw Lucy (Cochran) for only one game," East Union coach Josh Blythe said. "That's kinda our philosophy coming into this thing, winning the county tournament is really cool, really neat for you community and we've done that a lot.
"I think since 2014 Myrtle won it once (2021) and then we had Covid (2020), so do the math and we've won the rest. I tell them that we may have won it nine times, but we still haven't won a state championship yet."
East Union won their opening game on Friday 2-1 which featured a pitching duel between Josie Mae Bell of the Lady Urchins and New Albany's Abby Keller.
They won the decisive contest of the tournament on Saturday, beating West Union 6-0. Both teams went through the tournament with 3-1 records, but East Union was crowned champion by virtue of the head-to-head win.
The Lady Urchins followed that with a 10-1 win over Ingomar in the largest margin of victory for all 10 games.
The lone stumble for East Union came in their final game as Myrtle came from behind to win 6-4 in the tournament's ninth game.
East Union scored 22 runs over the four games and gave up only eight while using four different pitchers.
East Union went 3-1, West Union had a record of 3-1 while Myrtle finished even at 2-2, New Albany and Ingomar went 1-3.
"We were able to throw a lot of kids, which was good for us," Blythe said. "My whole thought today has been with those folks in Amory and Rolling Fork too.
"You look over there at their ball fields and it kinda hits home today, the perspective with those guys right in the middle of their seasons. Their baseball team is unbelievable and their softball program is very competitive, but now some of them are going home with nothing.
"Everybody is going to be rooting for those guys and we want to send our thoughts and prayers from East Union. It affected the whole community over there."
