NEW ALBANY - Caroline Sherwood's performance was sweet in East Union's 40-9 win over Ingomar in the Union County Junior High Tournament on Monday.
Sherwood was all over the floor making plays on both ends of the court as she led all scorers with 17 points.
"Caroline - tough as nails," East Union coach Amber Elder said. "She gives it everything she has on both ends of the court. When I took her out at the end of the game she had tears in her eyes. She was purely exhausted, she gives you that every game."
It was a sweet win for Elder and the entire Urchin team as scored 89 points in two games while giving up only 15.
"County Champions was our first goal for this year," Elder said. "This group of girls have an amazing work ethic - they work so hard every single day. They are so competitive with each other. They push each other to get better.
"They are great teammates. They work well together and I have not seen any jealousy this year. They don’t care who is scoring as long as we win.
The Lady Urchins held a 9-2 lead after a quarter and went to intermission up 23-7.
Coming back from the half, the East Union defense pitched a shutout in the third quarter as they expanded their lead to 34-7 before claiming the trophy in the postgame in the 40-9 final.
Sherwood led the Lady Urchins with 17 points and Josie Mae Bell hit for 11 points. Lily Kate Johnson and Reagan Johnson finished with 4 points apiece.
"Josie Mae Bell added 11 points and was also big on defense, getting several steals," Elder said. "Reagan Johnson, Lily Kate Johnson, Emma Adams, and Adison Russell add so much to our defense.
"It’s the constant hustle and good ball awareness. This team has so much potential going forward."
Anna Scott Upchurch led Ingomar with three points.