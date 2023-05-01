ELLISTOWN - Lucy Cochran dominated on the mound and along with Katie Sherwood provided the bat as East Union defeated Potts Camp in the first game of the second round of the playoffs Saturday afternoon at home, 10-0.
Cochran faced 16 batters in 5 innings striking out 11 of them, throwing 74 pitches with 49 strikes. She allowed no hits, no runs and only one walk.
At the plate, Cochran had 2 at-bats that resulted in a triple and a sac-fly driving in three runs. Sherwood added 2 at-bats, one hit for a triple, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, and crossed the plate twice.
In the top of the first Cochran quickly dispatched the side. Potts Camp’s pitcher Alyssa Clifton allowed a walk in the bottom of the first and was backed up by her fielders who caught two fly balls and a runner stealing second.
East Union started swinging in the bottom of the second starting with a double by Marley Clayton and a grounder from Mia Hutcheson. All together the Lady Urchins plated six runs in the inning to take the lead, 6-0.
Cochran continued to dominate at the plate in the top of the third and fourth striking out a total of five batters. The Lady Urchins added three runs in the bottom of the fourth to extend the lead 9-0.
Katie Sherwood added the final run in the bottom of the fifth to give East Union the 10-0 win.
Overall, the Lady Urchins scored 10 runs on 8 hits, 5 walks, and 6 stolen bases with 6 RBIs.
For Potts Camp, Clifton threw 95 pitches with 50 strikes allowing 8 hits, 5 walks, and 10 runs.
