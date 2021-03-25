East Union Lady Urchins dominated the competition in yet another North Half powerlifting meet and took home their sixth consecutive title.
"We won North Half and scored 69 points, Vardaman was second with 36 points," East Union coach Scott Duley said. "It was a very good win, it's been a good run.
"Bruce had a chance to beat us this year, but they lost almost all their best lifters to various issues."
East Union beat Bruce in 2020 by a 73-51 margin, but the Lady Urchins had to replace several key lifters due to graduation.
However, Coach Duley and the Lady Urchins just reloaded with some new faces and kept the Class 1 North Half title in possession of the Brown & Gold.
"I personally have been a part of five North Championship teams," Carrie Wilkinson said. "The team we have this year is young, we had a lot of new girls step up and take the places of people who graduated. Every single girl on the team has the same dedication and grit for getting better and placing, to help the team at state."
The Lady Urchins keep winning and it obviously has not grown old or lessened their appetite for more titles according to Wilkinson.
"It’s weird because usually once teams win so often it becomes routine but with powerlifting it’s not like that, every win is exciting and is meaningful because we know how hard we’ve worked for it," Wilkinson said. "A huge reason behind winning in such a wide margin is because of how flexible our coaches for other sports are. A lot of other schools don’t get a chance to lift five days a week, but we do."
Another key component in the equation for success is the coaching and Duley has the gift of continuously turning out champions year after year. That fact is not lost on his Lady Urchins and Wilkinson was quick to give her coach the credit to the lengthy success of East Union girls powerlifting.
"Not a single one of us could do this without the excellent coaching of Coach Duley," Wilkinson said. "He uses each day to not only lift us in the weight room but to impact our lives to be better people all-around. He uses his role to share God’s love and offers a safe space where you know you are loved.
"I know I have major for respect Coach Duley. He builds a personal relationships with each of his lifters and knows how to push us all to be the best we can be. He says we don’t even need him, but that is by far not true. He’s done this long enough he knows the workouts we need to do to be successful at state, and he sticks with them."
East Union had 11 lifters compete at North Half which was held at their multi-purpose facility on campus. All 11 lifters won either a gold (7) or silver (4) medal. Here are the classes and order of finish for the Lady Urchins.
97 Sunshine Fulgham - 1st
105 Bethany Hazel - 1st
114 Harleigh Wheelington - 2nd
123 Mary Herod - 1st
123 Dakota Hines - 2nd
132 Carrie Wilkinson - 1st
148 Maggie McVey - 1st
148 Lucy Haynes - 2nd
165 Jorja Roberson - 2nd
181 Laura Cobb - 1st
198 Emma Boatner - 1st
East Union will compete in the MHSAA Class 1 State Powerlifting Championship on Friday, April 16 at Jackson. The Lady Urchins will look to keep their streak going in state titles as they won four consecutive championships from 2016-2019. The 2020 competition was not held last year due to the pandemic.