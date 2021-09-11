BOONEVILLE - Booneville scored two touchdowns in a three minute span to overcome East Union 31-21 on Friday.
"We played really hard for the whole game, but we got to learn how to finish it and we will," East Union coach Todd Lott said. "We will learn.
"We had a lot of guys that played really well, we were just one or two plays away from winning this game. We just got to learn to finish."
Two plays keyed the Booneville comeback, the first came on a third and three from the Blue Devil 17-yard line as Zion Nunn took the pitch and turned the corner on the Urchin defense to race 78 yards to the Urchin five.
L.J. Shumpert scored on the next play to give Booneville the lead at 24-21 with 5:32 left in the game.
The second play came with 2:30 left as Shumpert struck again, racing 65 yards for an insurance touchdown for the final 31-21 margin.
The plays overshadowed a great comeback by the Urchins who fell behind 14-0 before they roared back to scored 21 points to take the lead at 21-14 with 4:48 left in the third quarter.
Urchin quarterback Rett Johnson went 53 yards on a quarterback keeper to give East Union new life after Booneville had gone up 14-0.
Four plays later, Johnson hit Conner Bishop with 27-yard pass on a fourth and 15 to give the Urchins a first and goal at the two. Hayden Frazier plowed in for the touchdown, but the kick failed and the teams went to the half with Booneville leading 14-6.
Johnson struck again for the Urchins in the third quarter as he fielded a Booneville punt, broke contain on the left side and raced down the side lines for a 65-yard touchdown.
"I don't think Rett came off the field all night, he was on all the special teams, on every snap on offense and every snap on defense, Lott said. "He did a fantastic job doing everything that he was supposed to do."
Frazier took the handoff on the conversion and ran it in to tie the game 14-14 with 8:37 left in the third quarter.
Connor Timms set up the last Urchin score as he stepped in front of a Ben Sandlin pass and pulled down the interception to give East Union the ball at the Booneville 23.
Four plays later, Frazier scored from six yards out and Johnson added the extra point for the 21-14 East Union lead.
"I was very pleased with our effort and fight, I had no issues with that whatsoever," Lott said. "That's going to carry us a long way, each week we are getting a little better and we are going to continue to do that."