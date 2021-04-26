East Union, Myrtle and New Albany recently competed in North Half competition in track and field with several athletes placing in the top four and advancing to the MHSAA State Track Championships on April 30 and May 1.
Myrtle will compete on Friday, April 30 in 1A while East Union and New Albany will compete on Saturday, May 1 in 2A and 4A respectively.
Myrtle's Gordon looks to medal in multiple events
Myrtle will be led by Kinsley Gordon as the junior has an excellent shot at taking home multiple individual medals as she competes in three field events.
Gordon won the 1A girls long jump at North Half with a top jump of 16-03.75. She also won the triple jump with a best of 3-01.50 in the pit.
Gordon came in second in the girls discus with a top throw of 93-04.00.
Two other Lady Hawks qualified in field events as Harleigh Herring won the pole vault at 7-06 and Sydney Turner was second at 6-06.
Raykiah Stricklen gave the Lady Hawks a first place finish in the 400 meters with her time of 1:03.00.
Maggie Moody qualified in the 400 meters as she placed third with her time of 2:46.51.
Lexie Senn finished fourth in the girls 3200 with a time of 14:31.22.
The Lady Hawks had a strong showing by their relay teams as the 4x800 team placed first in a time of 11:39.27.
The 4x400 team came in second with their time of 4:47.92 and the 4x200 team also was second with their time of 1:57.99.
Myrtle boys had a first place finish in the 4x800 as they completed the relay in a time of 9:37.76.
Colt Hall placed second in the boys discus with a top throw of 101-05.
Andrew Phillips finished second in the shot put with a top toss of 36-05.
Hunter Page qualified in two running events for the Hawks as he came in third in the 1600 with a time of 5:21.66 and he turned in a fourth place finish in the 800 with his time of 2:25.36.
Myrtle will begin their competition at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at Pearl.
Urchins send several to compete at State
The Epic Urchins of East Union will have several boys and girls competing in track and field events on Saturday.
The Urchins return 2019 silver medalist Micah Fulgham in the pole vault, he won North Half with a top vault of 10-06.
The Urchins will have two more competitors in the pole vault as Chance McLellen placed third at 8-06 and Hayden Frazier was fourth at 8-00.
Bryce McLellen placed second in the discus for the Urchins with his top throw of 113-06 and is the final competitor in the field events.
East Union will have a couple of athletes competing in the individual running events as John Evins placed second in the 800 meters with a time of 2:17.74 and he also came in third in the 1600 with a time of 5:19.77.
Gabe Rakestraw ran to a third place finish in the boys 3200 in 11:56.82 and he took fourth in the 1600 at 5:27.42.
The Urchins placed fourth in two relays, running the 4x400 in 3:51.12 and the 4x800 in 9:57.28.
Senior Karley Conwill will lead the Lady Urchins on Saturday as she competes in the 400 meters, she placed second at North Half in 1:08.63.
Sunshine Fulgham will run in two individual events, the girls 800 meters in which she placed fourth at North Half in a time of 2:58.23 and the 1600 where she came in third at 6;32.45.
Maci Rae McLellen also qualified in the 1600 with her fourth place finish in 6:42.09.
Kirsten Hitt and Dakota Gentry placed third and fourth in the 3200 in times of 15:10.17 and 15:53.14.
The Lady Urchins also qualified in the 4x400 with a second place at 2:04.43 and first in 4x800 with a time of 12:06.91.
Two Lady Urchins will compete in the pole vault as Briley Lesley won at 2A North with a top vault of 7-06 and Daisy Johnson was second at 7-00.
East Union will begin competition on Saturday, May 1 at 11:00.
Knox takes first in triple jump at North Half
Cameron Knox leads the New Albany Bulldogs to 4A state after he took first in the triple jump at 43-07.
Mike Smith ran a strong race in the 400 and finished second at 51.55.
New Albany boys will move on in the 4x400 relays by virtue of their third place finish in a time of 3:46.39.
Catherine Truemper was first in the 4A girls 300 hurdles at 49.34 and Gabrielle Starks was third in her time of 53.86.
Starks also qualified in the 100 hurdles with a time of 18.61 which put her in fourth.
Two relays teams will run for the Lady Bulldogs as the 4x200 team ran a 1:52.93 to place first and the 4x100 team placed fourth at 53.66.
New Albany will start their state competition on Saturday, May 1 at 11:00 a.m.