Myrtle's Kinsley Gordon will compete in three field events in 2A - discus, triple jump and long jump.
Union County will have several track and field athletes competing in the MHSAA State Track and Field Championships at Pearl on Friday and Saturday.
Coach Chris Greer's Myrtle Girls had a strong effort at the 2A North Championships last week as they scored 90 points to finish second to Charleston's 98.
East Union came in sixth with 36 points.
Kinsley Gordon led the Lady Hawks in three individual events as she won the discus (105-1.5), took second in the long jump (16-6) and third in the triple jump (33-3.5).
Maggie Moody had a good day as well as she medaled in two events, taking third in the 800 meters (2:50.69) and 1600 meters (6:61.91).
Other medalists for the Hawks on the track were Indya Simmons in the 400 meters (1:04.35), Micah Gray in the 1600 (6:37.70), Maiyla Johnson in the 100 meter hurdles (18:48).
Sydney Turner placed second in the pole vault at 7-6 while Harleigh Herring was third at 7-0.
Myrtle will also compete in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays as those teams finished second and first.
East Union athletes move forward
East Union had several athletes punch their ticket to Friday's 2A state meet.
John Evins took first in the 800 meters (2:12.49) and Chance McLellen won the pole vault (8-0).
Gabe Rakestraw medaled in the distance events, taking second in the 3200 (11:38.39) and third in the 1600 (5:13.05).
Bryce McLellen threw his way to second in the discus (106-0.25) and Riley Williams was fourth in the long jump (20-1).
Briley Lesley won first in the 2A girls pole vault (8-0) while Daisy Johnson was fourth (7-0).
Ella Johnson placed third in the 400 meters (1:08.65), Brianna Courtney was fourth in the 800 meters (2:52.74) and Kenley Conwill was fourth in the 3200 meters (15:06.18).
The Lady Urchin 4x800 relay team placed third.
New Albany results in 4A
New Albany will have two throwers compete in the girls discus as Landry Kent placed third (87-9) and Abby Laney was fourth (85-6).
Gabrielle Starks ran to a fourth place in the 300 hurdles (51.35).
The Lady Bulldog 4x100 relay team placed second and will move on.
Dorian Hurd was the lone representative for the boys team to make state with his third in the 300 hurdles (41.63).
Jones to represent Ingomar
T'Nyia Jones will be the representative for Ingomar on Saturday in 1A as she place second in the shot put (30-7.25).
Updated: April 26, 2022 @ 10:38 am
