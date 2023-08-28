NEW ALBANY - The cross country season got started for 2023 on a very hot note as teams gathered at the BNA Bank Tennis Complex early on Saturday to hit the trails in the NMPHC Cross Country Classic hosted by New Albany. Teams hit the course early with the first race beginning at 7:30 a.m. due to the intense heat wave that have enveloped the state for the entire week.

Newsletters

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you