NEW ALBANY - The cross country season got started for 2023 on a very hot note as teams gathered at the BNA Bank Tennis Complex early on Saturday to hit the trails in the NMPHC Cross Country Classic hosted by New Albany. Teams hit the course early with the first race beginning at 7:30 a.m. due to the intense heat wave that have enveloped the state for the entire week.
Kossuth Girls Take First in 1A-3A
Kossuth girls finished at the top of the 1A-3A leaderboard at the New Albany Invitational on Saturday with 42 points. The Tupelo Spartans were second with 64, East Union came in third with 75 and Myrtle was fourth with 87. Ally Murphy from Myrtle was the overall 1A-3A girls’ winner with a time of 20:35.
Defending state champions, East Union had four of their top seven in the top 26. Sunshine Fulgham led the Lady Urchins with a 13-place finish with a time of 23:15, followed by Maci McLellen at 15 (23:24.05), Kenley Conwill at 16 (23:24.20), and Sarah Sumrall at 26 (24:16).
Madylyn Hogue for Myrtle also turned in a best time of 20:35 for a 6th place finish.
West Union Takes Top Spot in 1A-3A Boys Race
Defending 1A state champions West Union took the top spot in the 1A-3A boys race with 60 points followed by Tupelo Spartans at second with 68, and Regents of Oxford at third with 76. Defending 2A state champions East Union were 6th with 154.
Jeb Hamilton from the Tupelo Spartans was the overall 1A-3A boys’ winner with a time of 16:31.
Brodie Moore from West Union came in third with a personal best of 16:50. The Eagles had four other runners in the top 27 including Joe Quay Willard (9th - 19:18), Adam Galloway (14th - 19:30), Aiden James (18th – 19:38), and Jonathan Douglass (22nd – 19:54).
Other local runners in the top bracket were Gabe Rakestraw (13th – 19:29), David Comans (26th – 20:36), and Chance McLellan (27 – 20:44) from East Union as well as Kaleb Thomas from Myrtle (21st – 19:46).
Arlington High Girls and Saltillo Boys take top honors in 4A-6A
The Arlington High girls took the first-place spot in the 4A-6A division with 48 points. Hernando High was second with 49 and Saltillo rounded out the top three with 59. Kaitlyn Burge from Hernando was the overall girl’s winner with a time of 19:14.
Saltillo boys finished on top with 38 points followed by Hernando High with 62, and Arlington High with 81. New Albany boys took 6th with 196. Graham Weiss from Hernando took first with a time of 16:37 while New Albany’s Aiden Patterson came in second at 17:37.
