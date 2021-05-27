Six players from the New Albany Gazette coverage area will play in the 30th Annual NEMCABB All-Star Game in Corinth on June 5. There will be three games and also a Hall of Fame induction ceremony that will take place.
Local players include Parker Clayton, Carson Gault and Collin Paul of New Albany who will play in the 4A/6A game.
Carter Phillips of East Union, Luke Gaines of Myrtle and Dylan Gates of West
Here is the schedule for the day's events:
1:00 - 1A/2A Game
3:15 - Hall of Fame Inductions
3:30 - 3A/5A Game
6:00 4A/6A Game
2021-1A/2A WEST TEAM
John Eaton Biggersville
Jack Eaton Biggersville
Ward Johnson Biggersville
Quinton Knight Biggersville
Payton Chandler Calhoun City
Preston Conlee Calhoun City
Carter Phillips East Union
Gavin Edwards East Webster
Ethan Roberts East Webster
Parker Knight Eupora
Reed Hale Eupora
Carter May Eupora
Cade Adkins Eupora
Chris Smith Hickory Flat
Luke Gaines Myrtle
Dylan Gates West Union
2021- 4A/6A WEST TEAM
Carson Gault New Albany
Collin Paul New Albany
Parker Clayton New Albany
Ty Roberson North Pontotoc
Kaden Wilson North Pontotoc
Hays Roth Oxford
Lock Elliot Oxford
Avery Robertson Oxford
Kelly Crumpton Oxford
Tucker Campbell Pontotoc
Micah Johnson Ripley
Hayden Fortune Ripley
Jak Ketchum Ripley
Dawson Griffin South Panola