Six players from the New Albany Gazette coverage area will play in the 30th Annual NEMCABB All-Star Game in Corinth on June 5. There will be three games and also a Hall of Fame induction ceremony that will take place. 

Local players include Parker Clayton, Carson Gault and Collin Paul of New Albany who will play in the 4A/6A game. 

Carter Phillips of East Union, Luke Gaines of Myrtle and Dylan Gates of West

Here is the schedule for the day's events: 

1:00 - 1A/2A Game

3:15 - Hall of Fame Inductions

3:30 - 3A/5A Game

6:00 4A/6A Game

2021-1A/2A WEST TEAM

John Eaton Biggersville

Jack Eaton Biggersville

Ward Johnson Biggersville

Quinton Knight Biggersville

Payton Chandler Calhoun City

Preston Conlee Calhoun City

Carter Phillips East Union

Gavin Edwards East Webster 

Ethan Roberts East Webster

Parker Knight Eupora

Reed Hale Eupora

Carter May Eupora

Cade Adkins Eupora

Chris Smith Hickory Flat

Luke Gaines Myrtle

Dylan Gates West Union

2021- 4A/6A WEST TEAM

Carson Gault New Albany

Collin Paul New Albany

Parker Clayton New Albany

Ty Roberson North Pontotoc

Kaden Wilson North Pontotoc

Hays Roth Oxford

Lock Elliot Oxford

Avery Robertson Oxford

Kelly Crumpton Oxford

Tucker Campbell Pontotoc

Micah Johnson Ripley

Hayden Fortune Ripley

Jak Ketchum Ripley

Dawson Griffin South Panola

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

