NEW ALBANY - All four Union County teams and New Albany played in Saturday's renewal of the Hotbed Classic. A total of 20 teams played in 10 contests throughout the busy day at Historic Memorial Gymnasium in New Albany.
Tupelo Christian 56, East Union 53 (OT)
The East Union Urchins fell in the opening game of the 30th annual Hotbed Classic to the TCPS Eagles in an overtime thriller that featured ten lead changes.
East Union built a 21-14 lead after the first, but the Eagles took each quarter after to slowly chip down the lead until they gained it midway through the fourth.
The Urchins and Eagles then battled throughout the fourth, swapping lead changes before having to play an extra four minutes.
In a low-scoring overtime, TCPS was able to score just enough to complete their early-morning comeback.
Despite the loss, East Union shot 44 percent from both the field and three-point range.
The Urchins were led by Caleb Johnson with 17 points. Tristan Baldwyn and Collin Stephens added 16 and 12, respectively.
East Union now sits at 3-13 on the season.
Walnut 59, West Union 47
The Walnut Wildcats led wire-to-wire en route to taking down the West Union Eagles in the second game of the morning.
The Walnut offense was incredibly efficient from start-to-finish, shooting over 50 percent from the field for the game.
Meanwhile, the Eagles never found a groove on offense as they shot 33 percent from the field, including 7-for-23 in the opening half of play.
Despite the poor shooting, West Union forced 17 turnovers to keep within striking distance throughout most of the game, but they could never get the deficit under ten.
West Union was led by Jon Grey Morrisson with 12 points alongside six rebounds and two blocks.
This was the first of two Saturday games for the Eagles with the other being a 63-56 victory over Ingomar in the Union County Tournament, which moved their record to 16-7.
Holly Springs 87, Myrtle 50
The Holly Springs Hawks used a high-powered offense to overpower the Myrtle Hawks on their way to victory in the day’s third game.
Myrtle took the lead first with a layup from Jayden Taylor, but Holly Springs took control from that point on.
The hometown Hawks were able to use tough defense to keep the gap at 13-7 after the first, but Holly Springs followed with 20-plus points in each of the next three periods.
Myrtle struggled from the field alongside the high-octane offense from their opponents, shooting 29 percent from the field.
Taylor led both Myrtle and all scorers with 26 points while Tanner Fryar added nine.
Myrtle falls to 6-17 on the year and heads back to action at Myrtle against county rival New Albany on Wednesday in the Union County Tournament.
Belgreen, AL 71, Ingomar 38
The Ingomar Falcons fell in the fourth game of the Hotbed to the Belgreen Bulldogs, who were the 1A state championship runner-ups in the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
Ingomar struggled to find any offensive rhythm while Belgreen shot 68 percent from the field in the game.
Alongside the below-average shooting, Ingomar turned the ball over 22 times in the loss.
The Falcons struck first in the opening two minutes, but the Bulldogs outscored Ingomar 38-11 in the first half with 22 first half points from Collin Bonner.
During the game, Belgreen guard Will Bonner reached 2,000 career points on a free throw during the fourth quarter.
The Falcons were led by Cody Bost with nine points while Kyle Robertson added eight.
After Saturday night’s defeat in the Union County Tournament, Ingomar sits at 20-7 on the season.
Winfield, AL 73, New Albany 49
In the nightcap of the 2022 Hotbed Classic, the New Albany Bulldogs fell to the Winfield Pirates of Alabama.
The game featured a back-and-forth start with the score knotted at 13-all after eight minutes of play.
However, the Pirates took control of the contest with a 21-8 run before the halftime break to lead 34-21.
The Bulldogs pushed to climb back into the game during the third quarter, but the dynamic duo of guard Ja’borri McGhee and big man Logan Feltman proved to be too much as both finished with double-doubles.
Alongside Winfield shooting 56 percent from the field in the contest, they also finished with a plus-15 advantage in rebounds.
New Albany was led by Mike Smith, who finished with a double-double of his own with 21 points and ten rebounds. Kamron Carter also added 18 points in the loss.
The Bulldogs face Myrtle on Wednesday for the right to battle West Union for the Union County Tournament championship.