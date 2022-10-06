Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
All five teams in the New Albany Gazette coverage area of Union County will be active in the MHSAA volleyball playoffs which begin this weekend.
Three teams will begin their playoff journey on Saturday while the remaining two division champions have a bye and will not serve it up until Tuesday.
East Union and Myrtle will host their first round matches on Saturday while West Union must go on the road for a trip to the Delta.
Myrtle (12-10) will get the local action going with their first serve time on Saturday of 2:00 as they host Choctaw County (6-8) in 2A. The winner will advance to the second round on Tuesday and will face Riverside.
East Union (13-10) will play at 6:00 and host JZ George (2-8) in another 2A matchup. The winner of this game will advance to Tuesday's second round with Nanih Waiya.
West Union (6-17) will hit the road and travel to West Bolivar (5-3-1) in 1A volleyball on Saturday and the action will will begin at 3:00. The winner will advance to Tuesday's round two to face defending 1A state champion Hickory Flat.
New Albany won Division 1-4A for a record sixth straight year and will not be on the hardwood until Tuesday as they catch the winner of Louisville-Mooreville.
Ingomar once again dominated in Division 1-1A as champions and will host second round play on Tuesday against the winner of Smithville-Ashland.