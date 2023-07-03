NEW ALBANY - The five area schools covered by the New Albany Gazette will see changes this coming fall as the MHSAA will roll out seven classifications. This in turn will affect the division makeup for many of the fall sports that are on tap for the beginning of the new school year.
One other major change for the fall sports calendar will be the transfer of golf from spring to the fall which was approved by the MHSAA.
Starting with football, New Albany will remain in Class 4A, but will move from the Highway 15 setup from the past couple of years to longer travel with the shakeup.
New Albany will remain in Division 2-4A along with North Pontotoc and South Pontotoc, but newcomers to the division will be Senatobia and Byhalia.
East Union will again play in Class 2A and Division 1-2A along with Walnut while Hamilton and Hatley of Monroe County will be the new teams.
Myrtle moves back down into Class 1A which got a complete overhaul and switched to eight divisions instead of four which had been norm in years past.
Myrtle will play in Division 2-1A with Ashland, Falkner and H.W. Byers.
Both East Union and Myrtle are assured of a playoff berth due to the division consisting of only four teams while four teams are eligible for the postseason.
New Albany's division has five members and only one team will miss out on postseason play in it.
Volleyball teams will see various changes from 2022 with new division opponents for some while other teams change classifications and divisions.
New Albany will play in Division 2-4A with North Pontotoc, South Pontotoc, Senatobia and Byhalia.
The Lady Bulldogs made it to the North championship in 2022 where they lost to eventual 4A champ, Caledonia. The teams could meet up again in postseason as Caledonia will remain in Class 4A.
Ingomar won the Class 1A Volleyball state title in 2022, but the Lady Falcons will take their game up to Class 2A in the fall.
Belmont won the Class 2A title in 2022, but the Lady Cardinals are taking their game up to 3A.
Ingomar will move into Division 2-2A and will be joined by county rival East Union.
The Lady Urchins had a successful run in the 2A playoffs, reaching the semifinals before they lost to Walnut. The Lady Wildcats were defeated in the north championship by eventual state champion Belmont.
Water Valley and M.S. Palmer will be the division opponents for Ingomar and East Union.
Myrtle will move from Class 2A into 1A, joining West Union. Both teams reached the playoffs in 2022.
Myrtle and West Union will play in Division 3-1A with Hickory Flat and Potts Camp.
New Albany will again compete in Class 4A in cross country. The boys team placed fifth in 2022.
East Union boys and girls will again defend their titles in Class 2A cross country.
Myrtle will move into Class 1A with West Union where Myrtle's Ally Murphy will get an opportunity to win an individual cross country title in another classification and the West Union boys will defend their title in 1A.
New Albany girls golf will see a classification change as they go for a repeat as state champions. They will now compete in Class 4A and the boys team will again be 4A as well.
Adeline Bailey will be back again with New Albany and will defend her Class II medalist title as individual state champion as a member of Class 4A.
Ingomar and Myrtle will compete in Class I golf for both boys and girls.
