POTTS CAMP - Three Union County teams competed in the 1A/2A North Half Track meet on Friday at Potts Camp – West Union (1A), East Union (2A), and Myrtle (2A).
The West Union Boys team led by Coach Caroline Ferguson competed against 16 teams and tied with Ashland for second place with 76 points. The first-year team advance to the state meet in 11 events. The Lady Eagles team scored 21 points and advanced in two events.
East Union Boys placed 6th out of 18 teams with 37.5 points and advanced to state in four events. Chance McLellen was the North Half Champion in pole vault. The Lady Urchins were also 6th with 40 points and advanced in four events. Myrtle Lady Hawks placed 5th with 54 points.
West Union
Girls 300 Hurdles - 3rd Place – Shelby Powell and 4th Place – Ella Little
Girls 4x400 Relay - 3rd Place
Boys 300 Hurdles - 2nd Place – Trey Haynes
Boys 400 Meters - 2nd Place – Joe Quay Willard
Boys 800 Meters - 3rd Place – Aiden James
Boys 1600 Meters - 2nd Place – Brodie Moore
Boys 3200 Meters - 2nd Place – Brodie Moore
Boys Long Jump - 3rd Place – Trey Haynes
Boys 4x400 Relay - 2nd Place
Boys 4x800 Relay - 1st Place – 2A North Half Champion
East Union
Boys 1600 Meters - 4th Place - Gabe Rakestraw
Boys 3200 Meters - 2nd Place – Gabe Rakestraw
Boys Pole Vault - 1st Place - Chance McLellen – 2A North Half Champion and 3rd Place – Braxton James
Girls 3200 Meters - 1st Place – Kenley Conwill – 2A North Half Champion
Girls Discus - 4th Place – Emma Adams
Girls Long Jump - 4th Place - Ella Johnson
Girls Pole Vault - 2nd Place – Briley Lesley
Myrtle
Girls 100m Hurdles - 3rd Place – Maiyla Johnson
Girls 300m Hurdles – 3rd Place – Maiyla Johnson
Girls 800 Meters – 1st Place – Ally Murphy – 2A North Half Champion
Girls 1600 Meters – 1st Place – Ally Murphy – 2A North Half Champion
Girls Pole Vault – 1st Place – Sydney Turner – 2A North Half Champion
Girls 4x800 Relay – 2nd Place
