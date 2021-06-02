A trio of Gazette coverage player will be participating in the Northeast Mississippi Volleyball Coaches Association (NEMVCA) All-Star game on Thursday, June 3. The game will be held at the Booneville High School Gym.
Players that will take part in the game will represent New Albany, East Union and Myrtle.
Vakeria Jett played for Coach Ashley Connolly at New Albany and was a member of the 2019 team that was 4A runner-up. She has signed to continue her playing career with ICC Indians volleyball.
Maggie McVey has played only two years with the recently formed program at East Union. She played under Coach Josh Blythe with the Lady Urchins. She has signed a softball scholarship with ICC.
Lexi Hutcheson also played only two years of competitive volleyball under Coach Robert Gordon at Myrtle. She served as captain for the Lady Hawks for two seasons.