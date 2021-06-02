Four players from Union County will play in the MAC Cornerstone Rehabilitation 1A/2A/3A All-Star Fastpitch softball game on Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5. 

Players from Union County that are members of the North team include the following. 

Annie Orman - West Union 

Sarah Kate Thompson - Myrtle

Kaily Edwards - Ingomar

Emily Coggin - East Union 

Orman played shortstop for West Union while Thompson batted leadoff and played short for Myrtle. 

Edwards was the catcher for Ingomar and Coggin was the main pitcher for East Union. 

Friday's game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and Saturday's first pitch is set for 2:00 p.m. 

The games will be played on the campus of Jones College in Ellisville. 

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus