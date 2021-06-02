Four players from Union County will play in the MAC Cornerstone Rehabilitation 1A/2A/3A All-Star Fastpitch softball game on Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5.
Players from Union County that are members of the North team include the following.
Annie Orman - West Union
Sarah Kate Thompson - Myrtle
Kaily Edwards - Ingomar
Emily Coggin - East Union
Orman played shortstop for West Union while Thompson batted leadoff and played short for Myrtle.
Edwards was the catcher for Ingomar and Coggin was the main pitcher for East Union.
Friday's game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and Saturday's first pitch is set for 2:00 p.m.
The games will be played on the campus of Jones College in Ellisville.