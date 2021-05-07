ELLISTOWN - East Union had trouble figuring out Mantachie's Ramsey Montgomery and the end result was an 11-0 loss in game one of the Class 2A North softball championship series.
The Lady Urchins only managed two hits while striking out 12 times against Montgomery.
"I've be doing this a long time, it's pretty simple, you make more errors, you walk more batters and you hit more batters than you get hits in the ballgame, it's not going to be a good night for you," East Union coach Josh Blythe said. "You can summarize that game by watching that ball that Maggie (McVey) lines off the first baseman right to the second baseman and they throw her out.
"At that point and time, I thought that's exactly how tonight goes. Look, not taking anything away from them (Mantachie), they're really good in the circle, they are really good offensively, I don't know how good they are defensively because in three games now we have not even come close to making it very competitive."
Mantachie scored a run in the first and added another in the third for a 2-0 lead. Two more runs in the fourth opened up a 4-0 lead.
East Union saw a golden opportunity go by the wayside in the top of the fourth as Emily Coggin reached on an error and McVey singled to put two on with no outs.
Jorja Roberson laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third, but Montgomery got out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts.
Four walks and two singles paved the way for five Mantachie runs in the fifth as their lead swelled to 9-0.
The Lady Urchins again had a window of opportunity in the top half of the frame as Josie Mae Bell smashed a triple over the right fielder's head with one out. However, Mantachie got out of the inning with back-to-back popups to third to end the threat.
Mantachie added their final two runs in the sixth for the 11-0 final.
"Last week, we kinda in this same situation (down 0-1) and you've got two choices, you can lay down or you can come up fighting," Blythe said. "I think these kids will come out and play hard. Maybe the ball will bounce our way, we are going to need some breaks, ain't no doubt."