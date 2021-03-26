NEW ALBANY - The 2021 Maroon and White Invitational Track and Field meet on March 19 was a huge success with three Gazette area teams competing in the talented field of 12. Host school New Albany, East Union and Myrtle matched up with schools from multiple classifications in the event.
Large schools that competed included Tupelo, South Panola, Southaven and Hernando. Other schools that came for the afternoon's events included Booneville, Kossuth, Holly Springs, TCPS and Hickory Flat.
Coaches Austin Epting and Bert Anderson welcomed the teams and got the field events underway around 2:00 and the initial track events were the 4x800 relay and the 3200 meters.
"We're thankful that it was a successful organized track & field festival," Epting said. "It takes a lot of people including the participating teams to make it great. We strive to make it attractive and well-run and we always strive to get better."
Tupelo won the girls meet with 140 points. New Albany was fifth with 41 points, Myrtle placed seventh with 34 and East Union was 12th with 9 points.
Southaven was the winner in the boys competition with 151 points. New Albany came in fifth with 58 points while Myrtle finished seventh with 31 points, edging out East Union, who finished eighth with 29 points.
Epting was pleased with the showing for both New Albany teams at the event, especially since there were larger schools that had a host of competitors plus three of the smaller schools, TCPS, Myrtle and East Union, are always top competitors in their class at the state championships.
"We had multiple athletes PR in respected events," Epting said. "And did well in hosting role as well as competing. It was good reps and good learning moments as we mold into the shape we want to be in by division."
Area medalists from local schools with their placement and time or distance are listed below.
Boys 100 Meter Dash
Third place Colton Plunk (East Union) 11.85
Boys 400 Meter Dash
Second place Mike Smith (New Albany) 54.99
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
Third place Dorian Hurd (New Albany) 19.45
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
Second place Dorian Hurd (New Albany) 46.55
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
Third place Myrtle 10:00.78
Boys Discus Throw
First place Montavio Sullivan (New Albany) 99-00
Second place Colt Hall (Myrtle) 98-06
Third place Bryce McLellen (East Union) 96-04
Boys Shot Put
First place Brayden McNeal (Myrtle) 37-09
Second place Bryce McLellen (East Union) 37-04
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
Third place New Albany 56.93
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
Third place New Albany 2:00.73
Girls Discus Throw
Third place Kaitlyn Senn (Myrtle) 79-05
Girls Shot Put
Third place Landry Kent (New Albany) 26-08