BOONEVILLE, Miss. - The Northeast Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame returns following a one-year hiatus due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic to recognize its 13th class of inductees.
Eric Batchelor, Jerry “Lefty” Harrelson, Tim McDonald and Mario Stevenson were honored at Tiger Stadium prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff of Northeast’s homecoming football game against Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) North Division opponent Mississippi Delta Community College.
Four former student-athletes make up the class of 2021. Three of them played for the men’s basketball program, one was a two-sport standout while another was an award-winning star on the gridiron.
Tim McDonald (Men’s Basketball 1985-86, 1986-87)
Tim McDonald (East Union) won a division, state and regional championship during the first two seasons of Harvey Childers’ historic tenure as head coach of then-Northeast Mississippi Junior College’s men’s basketball program in the 1980s.
The Tigers averaged north of 90 points per game with a field goal percentage of approximately 53 as a unit during his freshman campaign. McDonald added to Northeast’s depth at the point guard position.
Northeast marched through the regular season with a 20-2 record. The Tigers first captured the then-Mississippi Junior College Athletic Association (MJCAA) North Division title with a victory over Holmes Community College.
McDonald and the Tigers hosted the MJCAA Tournament by virtue of their north half crown. Northeast defeated Southwest Mississippi Community College and nationally ranked Copiah-Lincoln Community College to hoist the state championship trophy.
The three-point line was instituted in college basketball during the 1986-87 campaign. McDonald thrived with the game-changing addition and moved into a starting role for the Tigers.
The Blue Springs native closed gaps in several games for Northeast with his long distance makes. McDonald was described by Childers as one of the best outside shooters that he had ever seen.
McDonald led the Tigers to a 13-2 mark before the Christmas break. Northeast also broke into the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) rankings during the month of December at No. 17.
The Tigers were once again the number one seed out of the MJCAA North Division heading into the postseason. Northeast went on to win the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament and advance to the national tournament in Hutchinson, Kan., for the first time in more than three decades.
He was named to the NJCAA All-Region 23 Tournament team. McDonald, who had shooting percentages of 51.5 overall and 46.1 from three-point range as a sophomore, never lost a game inside legendary Bonner Arnold Coliseum.
McDonald was successful outside of the gymnasium as well. He was selected by his peers as Mr. Northeast for 1987 and also earned Who’s Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges distinction.
He signed a scholarship to continue his career under the watch of headman Joe Dean, Jr., at Birmingham-Southern (Ala.) College. McDonald is recognized in the Panthers’ record book three times.
McDonald is listed twice for a sensational performance against Kennesaw State (Ga.) University on November 23, 1988. His .875 three-point percentage and seven treys against the Owls are tied for second and seventh best, respectively, in a single game in program history.
He still holds the school record at Birmingham-Southern for top three-point percentage. McDonald compiled a stellar .519 clip after making 123 out his 237 attempts from beyond the arc.
McDonald returned home in 2005 to be the head boys basketball coach at his alma mater of East Union High School. He represented the Urchins in the state all-star game following his senior season in 1985.
He has served as a committee member for the Northeast Mississippi Basketball Coaches Association (NEMBCA). McDonald started his professional career as an assistant for legendary coach Elvis Thomas at Myrtle High School in 1992.
