ELLISTOWN - Maggie McVey and Jorja Roberson teamed up to pound out six hits and drive in six runs as East Union took out New Site in six innings by a 13-3 final.
McVey went 3 for 4 with a triple and four RBI while Roberson went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBI on Monday.
"Jorja and Maggie have been big for us all year," East Union coach Josh Blythe said. "Very positive attitudes and contagious personalities. I was very proud to see their hard work pay off."
The Lady Urchins totaled 15 hits for the game and used a five-run fourth and three-run fifth to put the issue to rest.
Emily Coggin had a huge home run in the third inning that broke a 3-3 tie and appeared to jumpstart the Lady Urchin offense.
"Coggin just continues to do what she’s done for five years, hit!" Blythe said. "It was a changeup she was out front on and she has just so much power. Big game-changing hit."
The Lady Urchin forth began with Harleigh Wheelington reaching on an infield single. Addison Clayton followed with a bunt and also reached.
Roberson came up two batters later with one out and hit a RBI double to plate Wheelington.
Coggin was intentionally walked to load the bases for cleanup hitter, McVey and she emptied the bases with her 3-RBI triple to right.
Emma Boatner drove in McVey with her RBI single to give East Union five runs in the frame and a lead of 9-3 after four.
The top of the order came through again for the Lady Urchins in the fifth inning as they added three insurance runs.
Dakota Hines had a bunt single and Roberson followed with a single to left. Coggin was again intentionally walked to set up McVey with yet another bases-loaded opportunity.
McVey singled to left to drive in a run and up the lead to 10-3. Mia Hutcheson walked to push across another run.
The third run of the inning occurred on a bit of a weird play as Boatner was out on an infield fly pop between the plate and first, three New Site players converged on the popup and left home unattended. Pinch runner Olivia Elder was sent home by Coach Blythe and scored easily to give East Union the 12-3 lead.
Coggin got the decision on the mound as she threw six complete innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out five.
Other Lady Urchins with multiple hits were Clayton and Josie Mae Bell with two hits each.
East Union 10, Potts Camp 0 (5 innings)
Josie Mae Bell threw a no-hitter and Jorja Roberson had four RBI in East Union's 10-0 win over Potts Camp in their second game of a doubleheader on Monday.
Bell was almost perfect in her no-hit performance as she issued only one walk and hit one batter while throwing 59 pitches over five innings.
She threw 39 strikes out of the 59 and got ahead in the count with 12 first strike pitches out of 17 batters faced.
"Josie Mae Bell is the next in line to be a really good player for us," East Union coach Josh Blythe said. "Her no-hitter as a seventh grader is really unique. Bright future for that young lady."
Roberson hit an inside-the-park home run in the second inning that also drove in Dakota Hines.
Harleigh Wheelington had led off the second with an inside-the-park homer.
Roberson added another RBI during the fourth as Hines scored on her groundout.