The Mississippi High School Activities Association handed out their updated enrollment numbers plus an additional class for larger schools which moved the grand total to seven overall.
Three Gazette area schools remained in their current classifications: New Albany (4A), East Union (2A) and West Union (1A) and will compete there again from 2023-2025.
However, two schools were impacted by a classification change as Ingomar moved from 1A into 2A while Myrtle transitioned down from 2A into 1A.
Enrollment numbers for the five schools in the city/county were the following:
New Albany - 454
East Union - 207
Ingomar - 160
Myrtle - 142
West Union - 127
Even though some schools did not change classification, the move to seven impacted their division and possible playoff opponents significantly.
Starting with fall sports for 2023, here are the various schools, divisions and division opponents.
FALL SPORTS 2023-2025
FOOTBALL
New Albany will remain in Division 2-4A with North Pontotoc and South Pontotoc, but will be joined by Byhalia and Senatobia.
East Union will remain in Division 1-2A along with Walnut, but newcomers will be Hamilton and Hatley.
Myrtle will move down to 1A and will be in Division 2-1A along with Ashland, Falkner and H.W. Byers.
VOLLEYBALL
New Albany will be moving to 2-4A next season and will be joined by North Pontotoc, South Pontotoc, Senatobia and Byhalia.
State 1A volleyball champion Ingomar will move to 2A and will join East Union in Division 2-2A with M.S. Palmer and Water Valley.
Myrtle and West Union will be Division 3-1A and the rest of their division includes Hickory Flat and Potts Camp.
CROSS COUNTRY
New Albany will be competing in 2-4A regionals with North Pontotoc, South Pontotoc, Byhalia and Senatobia.
East Union's region will include Ingomar, Hatley, New Site and Walnut in 1-2A.
Myrtle will be running regionals in 2-1A with Ashland, Falkner, Jumpertown H.W. Byers and Pine Grove.
WINTER SPORTS 2023-2025
BASKETBALL
New Albany will compete in Division 2-4A with North Pontotoc, South Pontotoc, Byhalia and Senatobia.
East Union will play in Division 1-2A with Hamilton, Hatley, New Site and Walnut.
Ingomar will move up into Division 2-2A and compete with Bruce, M.S. Palmer and Water Valley.
Myrtle moves down to Division 2-1A and will join Ashland, Falkner, H.W. Byers and Pine Grove.
West Union will play in Division 4-1A with opponents Houlka, Okolona, Smithville, Vardaman and West Lowndes.
SOCCER
New Albany will compete in Division 2-4A with North Pontotoc, South Pontotoc, Senatobia and Byhalia.
SPRING SPORTS 2023-2025
BASEBALL
New Albany will play in 2-4A with North Pontotoc, South Pontotoc, Senatobia and Byhalia.
State 2A champion East Union will stay in Division 1-2A with Hamilton, Hatley, New Site and Walnut.
Ingomar will move into Division 2-2A with Bruce, Calhoun City, M.S. Palmer and Water Valley.
Myrtle will take their ball to Division 2-1A and join Ashland, Falkner, H.W. Byers, Jumpertown and Pine Grove.
West Union will play in Division 4-1A with Houlka, Okolona, Smithville, Vardaman and West Lowndes.
FASTPITCH
New Albany will stay in Division 2-4A and be joined by North Pontotoc, South Pontotoc, Senatobia and Byhalia.
East Union will play in Division 1-2A with Hamilton, Hatley, New Site and Walnut.
Ingomar will move to Division 2-2A with Bruce, Calhoun City, M.S. Palmer and Water Valley.
Myrtle will move down to Division 2-2A and join Ashland, Falkner, H.W. Byers, Jumpertown and Pine Grove.
West Union will compete in Division 4-1A with Houlka, Smithville, Vardaman and West Lowndes.
TRACK
New Albany will race in Division 2-4A with Byhalia, Ripley and Senatobia.
East Union will remain in 1-2A with Ingomar, Hamilton, Hatley and Walnut.
Myrtle will run in Division 2-1A with Ashland, Falkner, Jumpertown, and Pine Grove.
West Union is set to compete in track after not fielding a team and will run in Division 4-1A with Houlka, Miss. School for Math and Science, Okolona, Smithville, Vardaman and West Lowndes.
GOLF
New Albany boys will hit the fairways in Division 2-4A with North Pontotoc, Senatobia and South Pontotoc while the girls will share the division with Houston, North Pontotoc and South Pontotoc.
Ingomar will move into Class 2 Region 2 with Walnut.
Myrtle will be in Class 1 Region 2 with West Union, Falkner and Hickory Flat.
