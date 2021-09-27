Brodie Moore and Maci Rae McLellen had another big Saturday on the cross country trail as they led a pack of Union County runners at the Tupelo Invitational Meet on September 25.
Moore finished third overall in 1A-3A boys while McLellen was seventh in that class in the girls race.
Moore turned in a time of 18:22.90 in his third place run in the boys race which was won by Walnut's Gabe McElwain in 17:18.40.
McLellen ran the Tupelo course in 24:18.38 to register her seventh while the winning time by Emma Bourg of Houma Christian was 21:25.72.
Union County runners were from East Union, Myrtle and West Union.
Top runners in the boys event from Gazette coverage teams included Gabe Rakestraw of East Union who placed seventh in a time of 19:11.30 and teammate John Evins who was ninth with his time of 19:33.50.
Hunter Page of Myrtle ran the best time for the Hawks with his 20:05.80 for 13th.
Joe Quay Willard of West Union was 14th with a time of 20:09.30.
Myrtle had the next group of runners with Kaleb Thomas (20th, 20:59.30) and Westlee Ash (26th, 21:39.70).
Chance McLellen of East Union (28th, 22:06.80) and Will Greer of Myrtle (29th, 22:27.50) also made the top 30.
McLellen edged out Urchin teammate Sunshine Fulgham who placed eighth with a time of 24:21.72. Briley Lesley was close behind in 11th place with a time of 25:02.40.
Maggie Moody was the top Myrtle runner with her 13th place finish in 25:14.58.
Other county runners that made the top 20 included Dakota Gentry of East Union (14th, 25:23.26), Lexie Senn of Myrtle (16th, 25;36.17), Victoria Mejia of Myrtle (17th, 25:40.67) Peyton Thompson of Myrtle (18th, 25:47.09), Aubrey Henderson of Myrtle (19th, 25:49.44) and Rachel Gentry of East Union (20th, 25:58.66).
Brianna Courtney of East Union came in 21st (26:11.25).
Anna Carwyle and Emma Carwyle of West Union finished 24th and 26th in times of 26:40.40 and 27:08.30.