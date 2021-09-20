Brodie Moore of West Union and Maci Rae McLellen of East Union were the top runners among Gazette coverage teams at Saturday's Saltillo Invitational Meet.
Moore ran to a sixth place finish for the Eagles in the 1A-2A-3A boys race with his time of 18:57.30. Moore helped lead his West Union team to a seventh place finish overall with 164 points.
McLellen came in 13th in the 1A-2A-3A girls race while turning in a time of 23:46.90. McLellen led the Lady Urchins to a fourth place finish with 100 points.
Other Union County runners that placed in the top 30 in 1A-2A-3A boys included Gabe Rakestraw of East Union (10th, 19:24.60), John Evins of East Union (13th, 19:42.40), Hunter Page of Myrtle (15th, 20:02.40), Joe Quay Willard (16th, 20:03.30) and Westlee Ash of Myrtle (28th, 21:15.50.
There were a total of 106 runners that competed in the boys race.
East Union boys placed 10th overall with 219 points.
McLellen was joined by four Urchin teammates that placed in the top 26 runners in 1A-2A-3A.
East Union runners included Sunshine Fulgham (18th, 24:38.20), Briley Lesley (21st, 25:08.70), Brianna Courtney (25th, 25:22.90) and Dakota Gentry (26th, 25:24.20).
Maggie Moody was the top runner for Myrtle with her 29th place finish in 25:30.80.
Anna Carwyle of West Union turned in a time of 27:30.50 and was the lone runner for the Eagles.