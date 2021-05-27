Maggie McVey of East Union is the pattern for the multi-sport athlete. Not only did McVey play in multiple sports, she excelled in them as she was recognized for her outstanding play by being chosen to three all-star teams.
A fourth sport that McVey competed in, powerlifting, doesn't have all-star contests, but McVey was a state champion in individual competition and overall team in that.
The other sports that McVey made all-star in include softball, volleyball and basketball.
McVey shared her busy all-star game schedule for the first part of June for her achievements on the field and courts.
"I will be playing in the Northeast Mississippi All-Star basketball game June 5th at Booneville High School," McVey said. "I will also being playing in the Northeast Mississippi All-Star softball game to be held at Northeast Community College softball field on June 10th.
"And lastly, I will be playing in the Northeast Mississippi All-Star Volleyball game at Booneville High School on June 3rd."
McVey commented on each of the sports and what was her favorite part of each.
"Volleyball- one of my favorite things about volleyball is that it really doesn’t even feel like your playing a game when you are, it's more like you're just out there having fun with your friends and coaches," McVey said.
"Basketball- my favorite thing about basketball is that it’s so competitive and anything can happen in a game. I made the best memories with my team on the court and some things I’ll remember forever.
"Fastpitch- softball has always been my favorite since I was little and my favorite thing about the game is you have to get your job done in order for the team as a whole to move forward. It’s also very competitive and as an outfielder I love competing to catch the hardest ball hit or the farthest ball."
McVey is looking forward to carrying her softball game to the next level at ICC and shared what steered her in the direction of that program. She signed with the Indians this spring.
"The first thing I noticed was their work ethic,' McVey said. "The coaching staff pushes their athletes to do their very best and sets them up for success. Every person already on that team wants to win more than anything and that’s the kind of team I want to be apart of."
Powerlifting has had a significant impact on McVey's other sports as it made an excellent companion sport by improving her game in all three.
"Powerlifting made me strong not only physically, but mentally too and Coach Duley taught me so many life lessons in the weight room that I also carried on to the court and field," McVey said. "He worked us out in more ways to benefit us in other sports than just powerlifting. For example, with softball and volleyball you could have stronger hits and in basketball it made you strong under the goal and especially driving to the goal."
McVey has no regrets in keeping her schedule busy throughout the school year with the four sports that she participated in. She feels that it has helped to mold her into the person and athlete that she is today.
"Playing multiple sports kept me in shape year around," McVey said. "It also brought me closer to other athletes at my school. I’m very thankful for having good coaches that work together to let us have the opportunity to play multiple sports because some schools don’t allow it."