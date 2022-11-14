A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Ally Murphy of Myrtle won the Class 2A girls race with her time of 20:16.54 which was 43 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor.
East Union girls won the MHSAA Class 2A State Cross Country Championship on Wednesday with a final total of 56 points which was four points better than second place Walnut.
East Union boys won the MHSAA Class 2A Cross Country Championship with their total of 72 points which was 10 points better than second place East Webster.
East Union faced strong competition in winning the girls title for the fifth time and boys for the fourth time.
The girls finished with 56 to 60 for Walnut and 69 for Myrtle. For the boys, it was East Union 72, East Webster 82 and Eupora 95.
Ally Murphy of Myrtle was the star of the 2A girls race as the seventh grader took first place with her time of 20:16.94 which was 43 seconds ahead of second place finisher, Harley Garner of Walnut.
Coach Nathan McLellen attributed the success to team leadership and hard work.
“They put miles in all summer. Even when I’m not around, they run as much," she said.
The girls were led by freshman Maci Rae McLellen, the coach’s daughter, who finished sixth. Her father said she ran faster than much of the season when she battled injuries.
Sunshine Fulgham was 10th, Dakota Gentry 14th, Sara Sumrall 19th and Brianna Courtney 20th, Briley Lesley 21st.
Myrtle girls were led by state individual champion Murphy who was followed by another seventh grader Madilyn Hogue in fifth, Madilynn Moorman was 22nd, Peyton Thompson 26th and Shelby Thompson 27th.
East Union's boys were led by John Evins in fifth place, followed by Johnny Jordan 12th, Gabe Rakestraw 14th, Braxton James 27th and Seth Johnson 34th.
Myrtle boys placed fifth in 2A with 140 points and were led by Kaleb Thomas' 10th place finish.
Other top runners for Myrtle included Hunter Page in 25th and Thatchar Victory in 32nd.
Running by himself most of the race, Gabe McElwain of Walnut was the race winner with a clocking of 16:21.85.
Dennis Clayton also contributed to this article
