Ally Murphy and the Myrtle Lady Hawks had a huge day at the MHSAA Middle School XC Classic state championships as they won both individual and team titles on October 18.
Murphy ran a time of 11:27.80 for her winning effort which was one minute and 20 seconds faster than Kossuth's Carlee Turner's 12:47.53 and Myrtle teammate Madilyn Hogue's 12:47.99.
Myrtle won the team event with a total of 42 points while St. Patrick was second with 57. East Union finished sixth in the team competition with 137 points.
West Union places third in boys
West Union took third place in the boys competition with 86 points. East Webster won the event with 60 points and TCPS was second with 80.
East Union boys came in sixth 137 points.
Mathew Dowdy was the top Union County runner with his 10th place finish in 11:54.40.
Hunter King had the best time for East Union with his 13th place finish in 12:07.08.
Other top 25 finishers from Union County included West Union's Cohen Moore (15th, 12:10.64); Wyatt Swearingen (16th, 12:12.19) and Colton Bordon (20th, 12:21.63).
Casen Chism gave East Union another top 25 runner with his 23rd place in 12:30.56.
Myrtle had seven runners in the top 25 led by Murphy and Hogue. Other Lady Hawks runners included Madilyn Moorman (13th, 13:56.81); Shelby Thompson (16th, 14:21.86); Maggie Chapman (14:32.17); Olivia Ash (22nd, 15:27.62) and Zoe Ludlow (25th, 15:43.35).
Lucy Jumper was the top West Union runner with her sixth place finish in 13:15.81.
Top East Union runner was Belle Williams with her time of 15:24.77 for 21st.
New Albany boys run to fourth
New Albany boys finished fourth in the Medium School event with their total of 115 points.
Alexander Junior High won first with 29 points while West Lauderdale was second with 63. Corinth edged out New Albany for third with 111 points.
Top runner for NAMS was Angel Favela with his ninth place in a time of 11:11.96.
Other top 25 runners for NAMS were Alex Tinajero (16th, 11:45.22) and Coen Foster (11:45.39).
Yosary Sanchez was the top girls runner for NAMS in the girls race with her seventh place finish in 13:15.74.