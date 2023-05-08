Montavio Sullivan

Montavio Sullivan of New Albany (right) placed second in 4A Boys discus with his best throw of 127.

 Photo by NA Dog Track Twitter

Ally Murphy of Myrtle picked up right where she left off at the conclusion of cross country season as the young Myrtle runner grabbed gold not once, but twice at Saturday's 2A track and field championships at Pearl. 

