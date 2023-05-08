Ally Murphy of Myrtle picked up right where she left off at the conclusion of cross country season as the young Myrtle runner grabbed gold not once, but twice at Saturday's 2A track and field championships at Pearl.
Murphy won the 2A girls cross country title in high school and middle school in November.
Murphy won first in the 2A girls 1600 meters with her time of 5:47.65 while Baldwun's Eliza McCarley was second at 5:56.10.
Murphy also took first in the 800 meter run in 2A with her time of 2:30.44 as he beat out second place Puckett's Mallory Mitchener's time 2:33.73.
Murphy's two first-place finishes helped lead Myrtle girls to sixth place in 2A with 41 points.
Charleston won the event with 118 points and Puckett was second with 66.
East Union girls tied for 15th in 2A with 15 points.
Over in the 2A boys events, East Union placed 14th with 17 points.
2A GIRLS MEDALISTS
MYRTLE
1600 Meters - Ally Murphy, first place
800 Meters - Ally Murphy, first place
Pole Vault - Sydney Turner, second place
EAST UNION
3200 Meters - Kenley Conwill, third place
High Jump - Ella Johnson, third place
2A BOYS MEDALISTS
EAST UNION
3200 Meters - Gabe Rakestraw, third place
Pole Vault - James Braxton, Chance McLellen (tie), third place
New Albany finishes sixth in 4A
The New Albany Bulldogs had their best finish since 2013 according to Coach Austin Epting as they tallied 36 points to place fifth.
Senatobia won the competition with 84 points while Corinth was second with 69.
The Lady Bulldogs of New Albany came in 17th with 15 points.
4A BOYS MEDALISTS
NEW ALBANY
110 Hurdles - Courtland Earl, second place
Long Jump - Kaleb Shumpert, third place
Discus - Montavio Sullivan, second place
4A GIRLS MEDALISTS
NEW ALBANY
Discus - Landry Kent, second place
