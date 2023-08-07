NEW ALBANY - The Lady Hawks of Myrtle found themselves in a pretty tough bracket for morning pool play, but came back strong in the Silver bracket to place second. Ripley defeated Myrtle 2-1 to win that side of the afternoon session's play.
"New Albany always puts together a great tournament full of some strong teams," Myrtle coach Olivia Dunnam said. "We had some great competition that will definitely better prepare us for this upcoming season.
"Overall, I was very proud of my girls and how they played. Of course, we made more errors than we needed to, but hey, these are errors that we can learn from."
Myrtle began play in the Silver bracket with a 2-0 win over Pine Grove with scores of 25-23, 25-18.
The Lady Hawks kept the momentum going with a 2-0 win over Hickory Flat in the second round by 25-21 and 25-18 scores.
That set up a bracket final with Ripley who had defeated West Union 2-0 (25-21, 25-11) and Starkville 2-1 (16-25, 25-22, 15-9) to reach the finals.
Myrtle won the first set against Ripley 25-18, but the Lady Tigers came back to grab the final two sets by scores of 25-19 and 15-10.
However, it was a highly successful afternoon for the Lady Hawks who displayed some solid play to reach the finals.
Myrtle's morning session in the Maroon pool ended with a 2-0 loss to New Albany (25-22, 25-10), Amory defeated the Lady Hawks 2-0 (25-22, 25-23), but Myrtle started their comeback with a 2-0 win over Pine Grove (25-13, 25-16).
New Albany finished atop the Maroon pool at Memorial Gym as they went through undefeated with a set mark of 6-0 with wins over Myrtle (2-0), Pine Grove 2-0 (25-13, 25-16) and Amory 2-0 (25-19, 25-19).
New Albany began bracket play in the semifinals, but their afternoon was cut short by East Union as the Lady Urchins came from a set down to win 2-1. New Albany won the opening set 25-12, but the Lady Urchins took the final two sets 25-22 and 16-14.
East Union played in the White pool at Memorial Gym and totaled a 3-3 record in sets. East Union split 1-1 Hickory Flat 2-0 (25-22, 20-25), swept Starkville 2-0 (25-21, 25-23) while losing to Caledonia 2-0 (15-25, 10-25).
The Lady Urchins stormed back in bracket play on the Gold side as they defeated Caledonia 2-0, New Albany 2-1 before falling to Ingomar 2-0 in the finals.
Ingomar won the bracket play with their win over East Union in the championship and also defeated Kossuth 2-0 in the semifinals.
The Lady Falcons had a perfect run in the Black pool at B.F. Ford Gym, winning all their sets for a 6-0 mark in the standings.
Ingomar started the day with a 2-0 sweep of West Union (25-9, 25-7), then defeated Kossuth 2-0 (25-22, 25-19) and ended the pool activities with a 2-0 win over Ripley (25-11, 25-14).
West Union went 0-6 in the Black pool play. The Lady Eagles lost to Ingomar 2-0, Ripley 2-0 (25-21, 25-4) and Kossuth 2-0 (25-18, 25-13).
West Union faced Starkville in the Silver bracket for the afternoon session and lost 2-0, (25-21, 25-11).
