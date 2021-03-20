NEW ALBANY - Day two of the Union County Tournament saw Field 6 become the field of comeback rallies as New Albany and West Union came from behind late to win in Union County Softball Tournament action.
New Albany 7, Ingomar 5
New Albany rallied for five runs in the bottom of the fifth and then held Ingomar to one run in the top of the sixth to escape with the 7-5 decision.
Ingomar led 4-2 going into the bottom of the frame, but ZaKathryn Cameron delivered a 2-run homer to key the comeback by the Lady Bulldogs. She went 2 for 3 on the night at the plate and had a triple to go along with her home run.
Abby Keller, Peyton Henry and Addison Mayo also picked up RBI during the all-important fifth for New Albany.
Ingomar had taken the lead with a 4-run fourth as Macie Phifer came through with a 2-RBI single. The other Lady Falcon runs scored on New Albany errors.
Macie Phifer led the Lady Falcons at the plate with two hits, including a solo home run in the sixth. Kaily Edwards and Daylen Grisham had two hits each.
Keller picked up the win for the Lady Bulldogs as she allowed five runs on nine hits, with one walk while striking out seven.
West Union 7, East Union 6
East Union broke a 3-all tie with a 3-run fifth and West Union countered in the bottom of the frame with four runs to take the lead at 7-6.
Emma Callicutt led off the Lady Eagle fifth with a single and Eden Conlee followed with a double. Both later scored on errors.
Annie Orman walked and scored on a passed ball to tie the game.
Claire Douell reached on one of the errors and scored the decisive run on Ella Kate Taylor's RBI groundout for the 7-6 lead.
Jorja Roberson had given the Lady Urchins the lead with her solo homer in the top of the frame.
Mia Hutcheson had a RBI double and Hope Robbins followed later with a RBI single to score Hutcheson to give East Union the short-lived 6-3 lead.
Callicutt hit a solo home run for West Union during the third inning and was the winning pitcher. She threw all seven innings, allowing six runs on eight hits with one walk and struck out six.