Dakota Gentry

Dakota Gentry led East Union with her seventh place finish at the New Albany XC Classic on Saturday.

 Dorenda Gentry | Special to the Gazette

NEW ALBANY - The cross country season hit the trails running over the weekend as Coach Austin Epting and the Bulldogs hosted the New Albany XC Classic as close to 30 schools descended on the BNA Bank Tennis Complex course on Saturday. 

Newsletters

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus