NEW ALBANY - The cross country season hit the trails running over the weekend as Coach Austin Epting and the Bulldogs hosted the New Albany XC Classic as close to 30 schools descended on the BNA Bank Tennis Complex course on Saturday.
TCPS won the 1A-2A-3A boys event with 93 points. Kossuth was second with 108 points and Regents of Oxford was third at 111 points.
Union County went back-to-back for the next two slots as West Union ran to a fourth place finish at 116 while East Union was fifth with 129 points.
Brodie Moore was the top Gazette coverage runner as he placed sixth in a time of 19:00.59.
Other local runners that placed in the top 15 included Gabe Rakestraw of East Union (11th, 19:36.21); Joe Quay (Hammer) Willard of West Union (12th, 19:50.06); John Evins of East Union (14th, 20:15.44) and Adam Galloway of West Union (15th, 20:23.71).
Rounding out the top 25 runners were Kaleb Thomas and Hunter Page of Myrtle (17th, 20:27.54 and 18th, 20:27.89).
Johnny Jordan of East Union hit the finish line in 23rd with a time of 20:58.07.
1A-2A-3A Girls results
Alcorn Central ran to the win in the 1A-2A-3A girls race with a total of 44 points. Kossuth was second with 60 points.
East Union had a strong showing as the Lady Urchins finished third with 64 points.
Dakota Gentry and Sunshine Fulgham led the Lady Urchins as they placed seventh and eight. Gentry had a time of 23:25.06 and Fulgham turned in a time of 23:40.72.
Maci Rae McLellen ran to a 14th place finish in 23:56.81 and Kenley Conwill was 22nd with her time of 24:38.38.
East Union had three runners finish consecutively as Brianna Courtney was 26th (25:21.69), Briley Lesley was 27th (25:29.68) and Sara Sumrall was 28th (25:41.74).
Ella Little was the top finisher for West Union at 29th in her time of 25:53.96 and Riley Plymel of Myrtle was the top runner for the Lady Hawks at 35th (26:42.41).
4A-5A-6A Boys results
Saltillo won large class division for boys with 27 points while Arlington was second at 43.
New Albany boys ran to a seventh place finish with 161 points.
Dawson Boyd was the top Bulldog runner, placing 13th with his time of 18:27.46.
Eric Flores gave the Bulldogs another finisher in the top 20 as he came in 18th with a time of 19:04.39.
4A-5A-6A Girls results
Hernando ran away with the large school race for girls, finishing with 20 points which was well ahead of second place Saltillo with 71.
The lone runner for New Albany was Mary Dunn who ran the course in 36:48.40.
Junior high results
Ally Murphy outran all her competition to win first in the junior high girls event and finished first in 13:31.20.
Madilyn Hogue of Myrtle was third (14:02.00), Yosary Sanchez of New Albany was seventh (14:40.80), Hannah Owen of West Union was ninth (15:02.30).
Saltillo won the junior high team event with 37 points while Myrtle was second with 74. East Union placed ninth with 223 points.
Lewisburg won the junior high boys race with 28 points while New Albany was third with 120 and East Union was ninth at 194 points.
Top area runner was Angel Favela of New Albany who was 10th overall in 12:59.19.
