ELLISTOWN - Carter Phillips got an economy outing on the mound as he threw a minimal amount of pitches and faced only one batter over the limit as East Union shutout Mantachie 11-0 in five innings. The win helped the Urchins keep their 1-2A record unblemished at 7-0.
Phillips threw only 41 pitches over his five innings of work, allowing only three hits, with no walks or strikeouts. However, Phillips made the Mustangs put the ball in play and allowed his defense to do the work.
"I was joking around in pregame saying that I was going to go through 40 pitches through the first five innings and so coach just tells us to throw strikes and let the ball be put in play because more than likely it's going to go in the pitcher's favor and that's just what happened tonight," Phillips said.
"It really helps with the confidence level to not walk anyone and just gives you that boost of confidence that you know as long as you keep shoving it in there, things are going to fall your way. The defense played really great tonight, too."
East Union took an early lead in the first as Jude Treadaway and Rett Johnson each reached and scored.
Treadaway scored on a wild pitch and Rudy Baldwyn picked up the sacrifice fly RBI by driving in Johnson.
The Urchins broke the game open in the second as they batted around in the lineup, scoring five runs to take a commanding 8-0 lead.
Treadaway's 2-RBI double was sandwiched in between a couple of walks and Mantachie errors to key the outburst.
Hayden Roberts and Baldwyn also had hits during the frame.
Meanwhile, Phillips continued to cruise through the Mustang lineup without any damage.
He surrendered a 2-out hit in the top of the second, but picked the runner off first to end the at-bat.
"He got on and I thought, well I can't throw more than three pitches in this inning either, so I just decided to try to pick him off," Phillips said. "That's one of my things that I really work on in practice is my pickoffs because as a lefty, if you have a deadly pickoff, then you can keep runners honest all the time.
"That really helps, just like the double play that we had at the beginning of the game, it shortens their lead and gives that chance for the double play."
The Urchins wrapped up their scoring for the day in the third as Ross Cochran singled and later scored on another RBI single from Treadaway. He would later score as would Johnson off a Mantachie error.
Treadaway led the Urchins at the plate, going 3 for 4 with 3 RBI, scoring 3 runs. Johnson also scored three runs while going 2 for 3 with one RBI.
Baldwyn was one for one with two RBI.
Phillips threw 41 pitches, 32 for strikes while throwing 12 first-strike pitches out of 16 batters faced.