ELLISTOWN - Thursday was a very busy day for East Union senior Carter Phillips. He had graduation that was set for 8:00 that night and he also worked in a quick baseball game at 4:00 in which he was the starting and winning pitcher.
All in a day's work for the hard-working Phillips as he pulled off the day without much difficulty. He and his Urchin teammates won a five inning run-rule contest by a final of 10-0.
East Union only needed 85 minutes to complete the game with the shortened frames due to the run-rule which kept Phillips right on time with his day's agenda.
"It was really special, I've only pitched one home game this year before this and the whole time I was just waiting for someone to come out and say 'Carter, you're not pitching, your'e going to pitch tomorrow or something,'" Phillips said of his eventful day. "It was really special and it's just really a good way to go out at the last home game, hopefully it's our last home game in general."
Phillips allowed a leadoff hit to Pisgah in the first inning, but came back to strike out the rest of the order to end the threat with no damage.
Another leadoff single by Pisgah started the second inning, but Phillips shut the door abruptly and retired the next 12 batters in a row to finish off the five inning game to give himself plenty of time to make that 8:00 graduation at the football field.
"I'm just looking to walk across that stage and get my diploma then get ready for tomorrow's game," Phillips said. They (Pisgah) are saving their best arm for tomorrow, so the bats are going to have to come alive again. We just need to stay disciplined and keep a short approach, just get ready, be aggressive and attach.
"I know that Rudy (Baldwyn) is going to go out there and pitch a really good game for us too."
Phillips only faced two batters over the minimum as he allowed only two hits, walked none while striking out nine.
He threw only 58 pitches in five innings of work. Of the 17 batter Phillips faced, he threw first-pitch strikes to 12 of the 17 which allowed him to keep the pitch count down while allowing his defense to work behind him.
"Carter is just tremendous, mentally he is so advanced in this game and he's done a tremendous job for us," East Union coach Chris Basil said. "I think this was only his second game that he's pitched at home, so he really wanted to pitch today and get us off on the right track."