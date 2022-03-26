ELLISTOWN - East Union's Lady Urchins turned in a dominating performance and hoisted the hardware as the 2022 Union County Softball Tournament champions this weekend. East Union swept through their county rivals as they went 4-0.
The win was especially sweet for senior center fielder Jorja Roberson who punctuated the win with a phenomenal running catch on a well-hit ball by Ingomar's Cadie Jo Byrd to record the second out of the final inning. Roberson raced deep into the alley and crashed into the fence after snagging the catch, but held on to the ball to put the Lady Urchins one out away from taking the title.
"This is pretty much what I think about every time we play county teams, it's just like 'we gotta win, we gotta win', it's a rivalry that we have to uphold," Roberson said. "Coach (Josh) Blythe told me in the first game that if we wanted to win this thing, I was going to have to lead them, so we got our energy up and we did what we thought we were supposed to do and we came out on top."
East Union hung up impressive numbers in each contest as they won by comfortable scores in all four. East Union finished their weekend's work by scoring 38 runs while surrendering only 2 in the two-day event.
"I call it a youth movement, don't think I don't lay in bed at night and not think that I've been blessed with some talented kids," Blythe said. "There's some things we do as coaches, but these kids make the plays. We just try to put them in a situation to make plays and they make them.
"The credit goes to them first and foremost, but it's really a youth movement. I knew it was going to be exciting and that I might have some sleepless nights. They've probably out-performed what I thought they were capable of, there's a bright future here."
The championship run hinged on three elements of the game - great pitching, great defense and timely hitting. The Lady Urchins flourished in all aspects in all four games.
"We had timely hits, played good defense, threw a lot of strikes," Blythe said. "Our philosophy is really simple and if you execute it, you give yourself a chance, I thought we did that.
"It takes everyone to do it, one of us is not going to do it, it takes the whole group of kids. I just relish the moments, great memories and it was a beautiful two days too, couldn't ask for anything any better."
Carrie Wilkinson was another starter who also played in her final county tournament and she shared the joy of getting to raise the trophy one last time as a Lady Urchin.
"That really means a lot to me because Coach Blythe is used to winning this tournament and we've won it for so long, but the last time we played in the tournament (2021), we didn't win, so it was a big deal to get the win as a senior and bring it home one last time," Wilkinson said.
"I love this field, it looks great, it's very nice," Wilkinson said of winning the tournament on their home field. "Coach Blythe loves this field and he puts everything into this field and we couldn't do it without everybody that's helped."
The tournament win served to be a fitting final note for the senior players as they won the title one last time and could prove to be a key starting point for the 21 junior high players that make up the Lady Urchin roster.