Gabe Rakestraw of East Union and Catherine Truemper on New Albany had first place finishes in the boys and girls races at the East Union Season Opener on August 28.
Both races consisted of two miles instead of the usual 3.1 miles of a 5K run.
Rakestraw ran the Ellistown course in a time of 11:34 which gave him a three second advantage over Dawson Boyd of New Albany who ran a time of 11:37.
Truemper came in with a time of 13:36 for the Bulldogs which helped her defeat Meg Howell of Booneville by five seconds.
New Albany won the boys event with 32 points to edge second place Booneville by two points.
East Union won the girls meet with 31 points as they also edged out Booneville at 31-34 .
Other top 25 finishers among local Gazette coverage runners included Eric Flores of New Albany (fourth, 12:26), Trey Roten of New Albany (eighth, 13:20), Chance McLellen of East Union (10th, 13:23), New Albany's Lelan Boulden (15th, 14:45), Jake Moore of New Albany (21st, 16:07) and Seth Johnson of East Union (24th, 17:25).
East Union had five runners place in the top nine in the girls race.
Maci McLellen was fourth (15:04), Dakota Gentry took fifth (15:27), Rachel Gentry placed sixth (15:30), Brianna Courtney finished seventh (15:34) and Briley Lesley was ninth (15:51).
Other Lady Urchins that placed in the top 20 were Ella Johnson (15th, 17:40), Sara Sumrall (16th, 17:45) and Marly Kayt Wanner (19th, 19:06)
Top 20 runners for New Albany besides Truemper were Abby Laney (13th, 17:23), Madilyn Coker (18th, 18:48) and Gina Grace Lesley (20th, 19:24)